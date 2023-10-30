All battle pass skins in Apex Legends’ season 19: Ignite

With each new Apex Legends season comes a new battle pass—and that means a fresh set of legend skins to add to your collections.

While Conduit is the new kid on the block in season 19, Rampart and Octane are the stars of the battle pass. Both legends will receive Legendary skins that dress them in elegant costumes at levels 24 and 50, respectively. Apex fans who purchase this season’s battle pass will receive Epic skins for Wattson, Newcastle, and Conduit at level one.

Here’s what players will receive if they purchase the premium battle pass. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Apex’s season 19 Ignite launches tomorrow, Oct. 31, during which the battle pass will go live. Players can pre-order the battle pass ahead of the season’s release for 950 Apex Coins and receive an additional 50 battle pass stars. The pass can also be bought for 2,800 Apex Coins with the Premium bundle. Like in previous seasons, purchasing the Premium bundle will automatically unlock the first 25 tiers of the pass—meaning you’ll immediately gain access to Rampart’s Sly Sovereign skin—but pre-ordering it also nets you 50 additional battle pass stars.

When the season ends, these skins will be vaulted and won’t be obtainable once they’re gone, so make sure to level up your pass while you can.

Here are all the legend skins in Apex‘s season 19 battle pass.

Wattson (Epic)

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Newcastle (Epic)

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Conduit (Epic)

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Sly Sovereign Rampart (Legendary)

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Godly Speed Octane (Legendary)

Image via Respawn Entertainment

