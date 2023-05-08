All battle pass skins in Apex Legends season 17

A new season of Apex Legends is right around the corner, and with it, players will once again be able to purchase a complimentary battle pass that comes stocked with a wealth of cosmetics and other assorted rewards. Season 17, Arsenal, is all about lethality and luxury in equal measure, and the battle pass’s themed cosmetic content mirror that exact aesthetic in the same way that the new legend Ballistic does.

With new looks in this battle pass for old favorites who aren’t often on the receiving end of Legendary battle pass rewards, there’s no doubt plenty of players out there who won’t want to miss out on these skins when it goes live on Tuesday, May 9.

As with the many battle passes that have preceded this one, the premium battle pass track contains two Legendary legend skins and two Legendary weapon skins to earn. The second Legendary weapon skin, unlocked at tier 100, is also reactive—a unique property that gives it some additional animated flair as the player accrues kills during a match. If a player reaches tier 110, they can also earn a different, recolored version of that same reactive skin.

If you want to catch a glimpse at what to expect from the cosmetics this time around, here’s our guide on all the skins you can find in Apex’s Arsenal battle pass that we know of so far.

All new season 17 battle pass skins in Apex Legends

Wattson – System Shock

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Horizon – Singularity Specialist

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Ballistic

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Gibraltar

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Devotion – Pulse Eater

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

CAR SMG – Frontier Faithful

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

CAR SMG – Outlands Obliterator