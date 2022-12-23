All Apex Legends holiday Twitch drops and how to get them

Apex Legends is one of many games to use Twitch drops. These freebie items provide an incentive for players and fans to watch Apex Twitch streams. To celebrate the holidays in 2022, the development team at Respawn Entertainment is reissuing a plethora of previous Twitch drops and existing skins to fans who watch a certain number of hours of Apex streams before New Year’s.

If you want to get your hands on these drops, particularly if you’re going for the full set, you’ll need to make sure you have a few steps completed before you start watching. The drops begin on Dec. 26 and run through Dec. 30, so you have a few days until the festivities begin. We’ve compiled a complete list of drops here along with instructions on how to obtain and redeem them.

Here are all of Apex’s holiday 2022 Twitch drops.

Complete Apex 2022 holiday Twitch drop list

If you missed out on any of these Twitch Drops, you’re in luck! We’re bringing back some fan favorites for the holidays. Tune in each day next week to unlock them.



🔗: https://t.co/p4KyCM1qjj pic.twitter.com/RgZqEBpWdZ — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) December 22, 2022

Dec. 26

One hour: Noxlotl loading screen

Two hours: Iced Out weapon charm

Three hours: Aura of Vengeance Revenant skin

Dec. 27

One hour: Kazama loading screen

Two hours: Winners Are Grinners holospray

Three hours: Cult Classic Devotion skin

Dec. 28

One hour: Zonotaida loading screen

Two hours: Giggle Guard gun charm

Three hours: Ocean’s Spear Bangalore skin

Dec. 29

One hour: Heiro loading screen

Two hours: I Am Beautiful holospray

Three hours: Tribal Glyph RE-45 skin

Dec. 30

One hour: Iwamoto loading screen

Two hours: Packaged gun charm

Three hours: Singularity Bloodhound skin

How to receive drops

To receive a drop from the list above, you’ll need to be watching on the correct day and for the correct amount of time. For example, if you want the Singularity Bloodhound skin, you’ll have to watch three hours of Apex streams on Dec. 30 to obtain it. All streams under the Apex category on Twitch will have drops enabled, so you can watch any streamer you’d like who’s streaming Apex.

To receive drops, you’ll first need to link your Twitch and EA accounts. Respawn has complete instructions on how to do this in its blog post, but in short, you’ll need to create or log into your EA account, then log into Twitch and connect with EA on the Connect with Twitch page within your settings. Once your accounts are successfully linked, you’ll be able to start earning and redeeming Apex Twitch drops.

To receive all of a single day’s drops, you need to watch three hours total of an Apex stream. If your Twitch volume is all the way down or muted, you won’t earn anything since Twitch won’t think you’re watching. Once you’ve earned and redeemed a drop, it should show up in your in-game inventory the next time you play. All consoles and platforms are eligible to receive items from drops, including PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and both Origin and Steam on PC.