Aceu’s Apex Legends settings and keybinds

Brandon “aceu” Winn is a household name in the Apex Legends scene. With a background in shooters like CS:GO, Overwatch, and Fortnite, the pro had no issues getting accustomed to the mechanics of Apex when it was released in 2019.

Aceu signed with NRG in the first quarter of 2019 and has been a consistent performer in all of the competitions he’s been a part of since. Apart from a decent tourney record, aceu is also one of the most popular Apex streamers and averages over 5,000 viewers every time he goes live on Twitch.

If you’re aiming to improve in Apex, emulating the settings of aceu can be a great start since the player is talented enough to pull off incredible plays that make fans go wild.

Here are aceu’s Apex settings.

Aceu’s video settings

Though aceu has a PC rocking top-of-the-line specs, he prioritizes having the highest frames possible to take advantage of his monitor’s high refresh rate. Alongside assuring smoother gameplay, keeping the settings at a minimum allows him to sustain his frames even in the most crowded landing spots.

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Aspect Ratio: 16.9

16.9 Resolution: 1920×1080

1920×1080 Field of View: 110

110 Color Blind Mode: Off

Off V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled Adaptive Resolution FPS Target: 0

0 Anti-Aliasing: None

None Texture Streaming Budget: None

None Texture Filtering: Bilinear

Bilinear Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled

Disabled Sun Shadow Coverage: Low

Low Sun Shadow Detail: Low

Low Spot Shadow Detail: Disabled

Disabled Volumetric Lightning: Disabled

Disabled Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Model Detail: Low

Low Effects Detail: Low

Low Impact Marks: Disabled

Disabled Ragdolls: Low

Aceu’s mouse settings

Though most of aceu’s mouse settings are standard and personal preference, keeping the polling rate at its maximum value “1000” assures the lowest latency and allows players to react faster.

DPI: 400

400 Mouse Sensitivity: 4.2

4.2 Mouse Acceleration: Off

Off Polling Rate: 1000

1000 ADS Multiplier: 1.0

1.0 Mouse Invert: Off

Aceu’s keybinds

Aceu uses the default keybinds with a tiny adjustment. The pro prefers holding down his right-click button to aim down sights as opposed to setting it to toggle. This gives aceu more control of his transitions, which comes in handy in hectic close-quarters fights.