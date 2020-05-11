Aceu’s Apex Legends settings and keybinds

Brandon “aceu” Winn is a household name in the Apex Legends scene. With a background in shooters like CS:GO, Overwatch, and Fortnite, the pro had no issues getting accustomed to the mechanics of Apex when it was released in 2019.
Aceu signed with NRG in the first quarter of 2019 and has been a consistent performer in all of the competitions he’s been a part of since. Apart from a decent tourney record, aceu is also one of the most popular Apex streamers and averages over 5,000 viewers every time he goes live on Twitch.
If you’re aiming to improve in Apex, emulating the settings of aceu can be a great start since the player is talented enough to pull off incredible plays that make fans go wild.
Here are aceu’s Apex settings.
Aceu’s video settings
Though aceu has a PC rocking top-of-the-line specs, he prioritizes having the highest frames possible to take advantage of his monitor’s high refresh rate. Alongside assuring smoother gameplay, keeping the settings at a minimum allows him to sustain his frames even in the most crowded landing spots.
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Aspect Ratio: 16.9
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- Field of View: 110
- Color Blind Mode: Off
- V-Sync: Disabled
- Adaptive Resolution FPS Target: 0
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Texture Streaming Budget: None
- Texture Filtering: Bilinear
- Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled
- Sun Shadow Coverage: Low
- Sun Shadow Detail: Low
- Spot Shadow Detail: Disabled
- Volumetric Lightning: Disabled
- Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled
- Model Detail: Low
- Effects Detail: Low
- Impact Marks: Disabled
- Ragdolls: Low
Aceu’s mouse settings
Though most of aceu’s mouse settings are standard and personal preference, keeping the polling rate at its maximum value “1000” assures the lowest latency and allows players to react faster.
- DPI: 400
- Mouse Sensitivity: 4.2
- Mouse Acceleration: Off
- Polling Rate: 1000
- ADS Multiplier: 1.0
- Mouse Invert: Off
Aceu’s keybinds
Aceu uses the default keybinds with a tiny adjustment. The pro prefers holding down his right-click button to aim down sights as opposed to setting it to toggle. This gives aceu more control of his transitions, which comes in handy in hectic close-quarters fights.
- Sprint: Left Shift
- Jump: Space Bar
- Tactical Ability: Q
- Crouch Hold: Left Ctrl
- Crouch Toggle: C
- Ultimate Ability: Z
- Inventory: Tab Key
- Interact: E
- Fire Mode: B
- Aim: Mouse Right Click (Hold)
- Melee: V
- Shield Toggle: H
- Health Item: 4
- Equip Grenade: G
- Reload: R
- Equip Weapon 1: 1
- Equip Weapon 2: 2
- Holster Weapon: 3