When does Among Us VR release?

Nobody expected the sudden rise of Among Us two years ago. Despite releasing in 2018, the game had to wait until 2020 to become popular. But when you look into it, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people all around the world were stuck in their homes and were looking for ways to interact with each other. Thus, it makes perfect sense that the game became so popular at the time, especially with many Twitch and YouTube content creators jumping on the hype train.

Now, despite many countries easing their restrictions, Among Us is still a favorite among players. And since its revival in 2020, InnerSloth, the game’s developers, has worked immensely to add new features to the game, including working on the development of Among Us VR.

When does Among Us VR come out?

Fans finally learned when the popular game is coming to VR when InnerSloth announced on Twitter that the game will start launching players out of the airlock beginning on Nov. 10. Up to 10 players can meet up, discuss murder, and fling imposters out into space. Crewmates will even be able to hear each other with proximity chat while the impostors try to eliminate everyone.

suit up, Crewmates! Impostors are on the loose starting November 10 pic.twitter.com/iD5EoeAPwj — Among Us VR ✨ AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 10 ✨ (@AmongUsVR) October 11, 2022

Among Us VR was first revealed at The Game Awards 2021, and since then, the developers have unveiled a few details about its upcoming release. To play it when it comes out, players will need a VR Console. The PSVR for PlayStation users and Oculus Rift for PC games are generally all that’s needed for a decent VR experience, including Among Us VR. You can check out the trailer for the game here.

Players can pre-order the game for $9.99 for the Oculus and for Steam VR now. Friendships will be tested, and some ruined, when the game releases on Nov. 10.