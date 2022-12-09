Among Us unveils new highly anticipated game mode during The Game Awards

Among Us is expanding its arsenal of multiplayer fun with a new game mode that will be available on all platforms starting tomorrow.

“Hide n Seek” will reverse the way players approach the game. Instead of crewmates trying to figure out who the imposter is, everyone will be firmly aware of who the killer is and have no choice but to run for their lives.

👁️ EMERGENCY MEETING 👁️



our official Hide n Seek mode is coming out extremely soon on all platforms Dec 9 2022



🍕 new surprises to survive from

🍕 a beanload of new cosmetics and pets

🍕 pet your pets!!

🍕 screaming



and more!! it's our biggest update this year!!



ok see u soon pic.twitter.com/DPfaJjtYc3 — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) December 9, 2022

In the new mode, the imposter will chase crewmates through the ship and try to hide from them while still attempting to complete their tasks, making the game mode a pleasant change-up for players that aren’t as keen on being tactfully deceptive to their crewmates.

Along with the Hide n Seek, the official Among Us account said the game’s latest update will have “new surprises to survive from” as well as new cosmetics, pets, screaming, and the ability to pet your pets.

The game’s developers didn’t share any more details in its post to Twitter outside of including the one-and-a-half minute teaser video, but more information about the game mode will likely be released when tomorrow’s update goes live. The Among Us social media account didn’t immediately disclose what time the update would go through.

Among Us was not nominated for any awards this year, but it won both best mobile game and multiplayer game in 2020 after it boomed in popularity during the summer of the COVID-19 pandemic.