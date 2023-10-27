Alan Wake 2 soundtrack: All licensed songs

The first Alan Wake is well known for its amazing soundtrack, in terms of both its choice of licensed music (“Haunted” by Poe was my jam for a long time after hearing it while playing Alan Wake when I was in college) and its impressive score by Petri Alanko.

In Alan Wake 2, there is once again a fantastic choice of licensed music that suits the eerie vibes and mysterious tones of the game. Alanko is also back with an excellent score that perfectly captures the feel of the world of Alan Wake.

We are going to be looking at the licensed music in Alan Wake 2 in particular in this article, including the titles of the songs and the artists behind them.

Alan Wake 2 licensed song tracklist

Saga Anderson joins Alan Wake as a deuteragonist in Alan Wake 2.

Here, we have compiled a complete list of the 20 licensed music tracks to be found in Alan Wake 2, so check it out if you find yourself enjoying the songs while playing but aren’t sure what a certain song is called. This information comes from the in-game credits of Alan Wake 2.

“Follow You Into The Dark” – RAKEL

“Lost At Sea” – Jean Castel

“Superhero” – Mougleta

“Dark, Twisted And Cruel” – Paleface

“No One Left To Live” – ROOS+BERG

“Wide Awake” – Jaimes

“Herald of Darkness” – Old Gods of Asgard

“Dark Ocean Summoning” – Old Gods of Asgard

“Anger’s Remorse” – Old Gods of Asgard

“Heroes And Villains” – Poets of the Fall

“Take Control” – Old Gods of Asgard

“Balance Slays The Demon” – Old Gods of Asgard

“Children of the Elder God” – Old Gods of Asgard

“The Poet and the Muse” – Old Gods of Asgard

“The Happy Song” – Poets of the Fall

“This Road (AW)” – Poe

“Yoton Yo (Nightless Night)” – Martti Suosalo

“Sankarin Tango (Hero’s Tango)” – Martti Suosalo

“Prayer At The Gate” – PJ Harvey

“Filth” – Sami “Haxx” Hakala

Streaming the Alan Wake 2 soundtrack

Some of these songs are available to listen to on streaming platforms via the Alan Wake II – Chapter Songs album. The album is available on Spotify and Apple Music and features the songs “Follow You Into The Dark,” “Wide Awake,” “Superhero,” “Lost at Sea,” “Dark, Twisted and Cruel,” and “No One Left To Love,” as well as a bonus song called “Night Springs” by Keira. This song isn’t included in the above tracklist as it doesn’t appear in the in-game credits for Alan Wake 2.

Some of the other songs can also be found on streaming services, such as any of the songs from the Old Gods of Asgard since they have already appeared in other Remedy games. The most prominent of these songs is “Take Control,” which plays in the spin-off game Control by Remedy.

There isn’t any current news as to whether the rest of the songs will be released together in an album either via streaming platforms or on vinyl, but this could be a possibility if the smaller Alan Wake II – Chapter Songs album is popular.

