Alan Wake 2: Should you investigate the previously flooded area?

Should Saga investigate the previously flooded area in Alan Wake 2?

In short, yes. You should absolutely investigate the previously flooded area, especially if you want to get the most out of Alan Wake 2.

You get the option to explore the flooded area near the end of the Return 3 – The Heart chapter of Alan Wake 2, after you’ve found the person on the shore. At this point, the Cauldron Lake map changes as the flood retreats, allowing you explore previously flooded areas that you were unable to access.

It turns out the previously flooded area is packed with Nursery Rhymes to solve, Cult Stashes to open, Alex Casey Lunch Boxes to find, and Manuscript pages to read.

If you want to make sure you have as many resources as possible before heading into the next section, are aiming to pick up all available collectibles in Cauldron Lake, or simply want to get your hands on as much Alan Wake 2 background lore as possible, then I highly advise exploring the area and, in particular, chatting with Ilmo and his client at the radio tower.

Once you’ve had your fill of exploration, head up the hill to the carpark to meet Casey and drive to your next destination. Reaching the car park will automatically complete this goal.

If you want to return to explore Cauldron Lake later, you can do so by interacting with Saga’s car. Just keep in mind this option isn’t always available through the game, so grab what you can when you can.

