Alan Wake 2: How to upgrade weapons

In Alan Wake 2, the number of weapons at your disposal is limited, so it’s worth upgrading your weapons to keep the Taken at bay if you have the resources to do so. Here’s how to do it.

How to upgrade weapons in Alan Wake 2

Weapons can only be upgraded in Alan Wake 2 at Saga’s Mind Place. You can upgrade weapons at the table with the wine bottles underneath it. Go to the table and interact with it, and you will see manuals laid out for each of the weapons you currently have in your arsenal. Interact with the manual of the weapon you want to upgrade.

The screen then focuses on that manual and will show the available upgrades for that weapon, and what the upgrades do at the bottom of the screen.

Be selective in what you upgrade, you may not have enough resources for everything. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Underneath each upgrade, there will be an icon that looks like a torn page with a number. This indicates how many Manuscript Fragments are needed to purchase that upgrade. Manuscript Fragments are needed for all upgrades and can be found in Alex Casey Cold Case Lunch Boxes hidden throughout the game.

If you have enough Manuscript Fragments for your chosen upgrade, hover over the upgrade and hold the interact button to confirm it.

When you purchase an upgrade, there will be a cutscene where Alan describes the upgrade and what it does. After the cutscene, you can use the upgrade.

My only advice here is to be careful when choosing what upgrades to purchase. Lunch Boxes containing Manuscript Fragments can be tricky to find. So, unless you put in the work to find all the Lunch Boxes, you will have limited Fragments to use throughout the story. It’s worth, then, only purchasing upgrades for your favorite weapon and only purchasing upgrades that will suit your playstyle best.

