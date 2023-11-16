Alan Wake 2: How to solve the Triangle Cult Stash combination lock puzzle in Bunker Woods

Supplies are key in Alan Wake 2 as you need them as you venture into the darkness to fight the Taken and bring back the light to the spooky town of Bright Falls and the surrounding areas.

Without supplies, you leave yourself open to the Taken and to the darkness, so you will need to make sure you are thoroughly stocked up as you continue your journey.

An effective way of gathering supplies is by finding them in cult stashes, which are scattered throughout the game. The stashes aren’t always the easiest to open up, though, as they are usually locked via a combination lock or a regular lock.

There are a few cult stashes to be found in the Bunker Woods area of the game. One particular stash requires you to solve a puzzle to figure out the combination lock. This can be tricky to solve, so we are going to be walking you through the puzzle so you can open up the cult stash with ease and access the supplies.

Where is the Triangle Cult Stash in Bunker Woods in Alan Wake 2?

This particular cult stash can be found as marked on the map above. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To find this stash, you will need to access Bunker Woods after completing the Cynthia boss fight during your trip to Valhalla Nursing Home. To get to the woods, go through the gate found near the nursing home pond. Cross the bridge near the pond, and you will see a gate with a warning sign next to it. The gate is locked with a padlock, but this can be removed with the bolt cutters. You’ll already have the bolt cutters, as you collect them as you progress through the story. Use the bolt cutters to cut off the padlock to enter Bunker Woods.

Once you are in the woods, follow the path that will lead you back to Bright Falls. You’ll know you are going the right way when you find yourself walking on a boarded bridge-like walkway past the first wooded area in Bunker Woods.

When you jump down from the walkway, you will see a safe house on the right you can light via a generator. When you have turned on the generator, head into the safe house to pick up a manuscript page and save your game. Exit the safe house and follow the path to Bright Falls to find the stash.

If you are struggling to find your bearings in the woods, take a look at the map above to see exactly where you can find the stash.

How to solve the Triangle Cult Stash combination lock puzzle in Bunker Woods in Alan Wake 2

When you find the cult stash, look at the tree behind the box to find the yellow arrow you need to follow. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you get to the cult stash, you will see it has a combination lock that uses different triangle patterns rather than numbers.

You need to find the triangle symbols and make sure you put them in the right order to open up the box. To do this, you’re going to need to follow the bright yellow arrows that will only become illuminated when you shine your flashlight onto them.

To find the first arrow, shine your light on the tree behind the cult stash. The arrow will be pointing to the left, so follow it, and you will find the first symbol that is needed for the combination. This first symbol is two triangles that are connected via their bases and are pointing outwards.

The first triangle symbol is two triangles pointing outwards. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Keep following the arrows to get to the next symbol. At one point, you will come to an arrow that is pointing downwards, which threw me a little bit as I thought I had to look down or find something hidden in the grass. After some wandering aimlessly, it finally came to me that I needed to turn around to find the next symbol. I’m not the only one who took a hot minute to figure that out, right? Please tell me I’m not dumb.

The second triangle symbol is two triangles pointing downwards. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you turn around, you will see the next symbol, which is two triangles facing downwards but is connected to form one smaller triangle in the middle. As you can see from the picture above, the next yellow arrow you have to follow is right next to the symbol painted on the rock. Look upwards and to the right with your flashlight, and you will see another yellow arrow painted up high on a tree. I’m starting to wonder how these cultists are so organized with their arrow painting. Do they use ladders to do this? How are they able to paint them so precisely? I think the cultists should consider a new career in the arts.

Look up at the tree to find the arrow pointing to the last symbol. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The arrow on the tree is pointing downwards and to the right, so follow it in that direction, and you will come to one last yellow arrow that points directly at the third and final symbol. The last symbol is two triangles connected via their tips to create an hourglass-like shape.

The final symbol is two triangles that look like an hourglass. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

With all three symbols in hand, you can now open the cult stash. You will need to input the symbols in the order that you found them when following the first yellow arrow from the cult stash, so the order is two outward-facing triangles, two downward-facing triangles, and two triangles attached via the tips. Put this combination into the lock and it should open.

What is in the Triangle Combination Cult Stash in Bunker Woods?

Make sure you pick up everything from inside the stash. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This particular stash has ammo, a rocket flare, and a flashbang. Flashbangs and rocket flares are particularly strong light-emitting weapons—with rocket flares being a stronger version of the traditional flare—so they will be very useful to you as you fight the Taken.

Make sure you grab the flare and the flashbang but don’t forget to get that ammo too. It is easy to blindly fire as you fight Taken, but this can lead to quick depletion of your ammo reserves. This is the case even more so when you are playing on harder difficulty levels, where supplies are much more scarce.

Pick up everything you come across and unlock any cult stash that you find—such as this one—so you’ll be well-stocked and ready for a fight whenever it is needed.