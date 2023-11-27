Alan Wake 2: All Bright Falls Nursery Rhyme locations

There are many nursery rhymes to be found across the various areas that you can explore while playing as Saga in Alan Wake 2, including the Bright Falls area.

Bright Falls has the least amount of nursery rhymes to find, with only four found near the main town and in Bunker Woods. Let’s take a closer look at where to find each of the Bright Falls nursery rhymes in Alan Wake 2.

Bunker Woods Beach Nursery Rhyme

The shoreline nursery rhyme is found on the small beach near Bright Falls. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once the floodwaters have receded after you have completed the section of the game that takes place at the Valhalla Nursing Home, you will be able to go to the shoreline in Bunker Woods. You will find a nursery rhyme at the location above, just past the Ranger Station in Bunker Woods and close by to the town of Bright Falls.

Boatyard Nursery Rhyme

Enter the boatyard in Bright Falls to find this nursery rhyme. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This next nursery rhyme is close to the previous one at the beach, only a little bit farther up when following the path back to Bright Falls. The rhyme is in the boatyard, which is next to the town.

You can access this nursery rhyme either by going through Bunker Woods and entering the back way or heading back to Bright Falls and cutting the padlock open on the boatyard gate with the boltcutters. Once you are inside the boatyard, head to the wharf—as shown on the map above—and you should be able to find it.

Ranger Station Nursery Rhyme

You will need to break into the ranger station to get this nursery rhyme. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The next Bright Falls nursery rhyme is found in the ranger station in Bunker Woods. The station can be found when following the main trail from Valhalla Nursing Home back to Bright Falls. It is indicated on the map by the thick, black line. If you follow the trail, you will go past the Ranger Station, so it’s easy to spot.

You’ll need to use your screwdriver to break the lock on the ranger station door. Once you do so, enter the station, and you will find the nursery rhyme on the first floor behind a closed door.

Bunker Woods Camp Site Nursery Rhyme

The last nursery rhyme is found in the woods at an abandoned campsite. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The final nursery rhyme to find in Bright Falls is located a little deeper into the woods at an abandoned campsite. You can find it as soon as you leave the town and start exploring the wooded area.

As you can see on the map above, the rhyme is up at the top of the Bunker Woods area. You will know you are in the right place when you come across some abandoned camping supplies.