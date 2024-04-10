AFK Journey: Primal Lord complete guide

Fighting the Primal Lord in AFK Journey is a great way to get lots of Training Manuals for hero experience, as well as Diamonds and Recruitment Letters from a fairly easy fight. The best heroes to use depend on the Primal Lord you’re fighting.

Best heroes to use against the Primal Lord in AFK Journey

The best heroes to use against the Primal Lord in AFK Journey depend on which boss you’re fighting. So far, the only boss revealed is the giant wolf, Lone Gaze, though we know through the v1.1.13 patch notes that a new one called Alpha Bear has been added to the game, but not revealed for players to fight yet.

Best characters to beat Lone Gaze

Tank Damage Healing Utility Thoran Odie Smokey & Meerky Rowan Kruger Vala Koko Niru Lucius Shakir Hewynn Korin Screenshots by Dot Esports

Your goal against Lone Gaze is to have all five characters stay alive throughout the entire fight. This way, you’ll deny it the defensive buff it gains from killing your heroes, which otherwise will make you deal way less damage to the boss. That’s why heroes with constant healing like Smokey & Meerky and Hewynn work so well, since they keep your team alive for long periods. I highly recommend you pair them with another support or utility hero, like Rowan, so they can use their Ultimates often and guarantee the health of your squad.

I personally found my best team to be Thoran, Kruger, Odie, Koko, and Rowan, with decent damage output and good sustain through Koko’s life drain and Rowan’s potions. I also did a few runs with Shakir and Vala as the damage carries instead, but I dealt about the same damage as with the original composition.

What is the Primal Lord in AFK Journey?

Lone Gaze in the overworld. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Primal Lord is an AFK Journey server boss with a massive health bar that players can fight three times per day. Each fight allows players to contribute damage and work together to defeat the boss as every player’s damage accumulates. The damage you deal adds to that of other players in your server, until the health bar hits zero and the boss is defeated. Every player who has fought the Primal Lord at least once will receive bonus rewards once it’s defeated, and the quicker the players in the server defeat the boss, the better the rewards everyone receives.

How to unlock and where to find the Primal Lord in AFK Journey

Primal Lord is in Dark Forest 5. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You encounter the Primal Lord in the Dark Forest 5 area, which is part of the regular story progression. Your hero resonance level should be between 90 and 100 at this point. You will find the Primal Lord in the southeast part of Dark Forest 5, near the eastern border of the land. Simply walk up to it to reveal the Battle icon and tap it to start setting up your fight. Unlike the Dream Realm bosses, you must walk to the Primal Lord on the world map to initiate the fight; you cannot start the battle automatically from any location.

Every known Primal Lord and their attacks in AFK Journey

Lone Gaze attacks

Skill Description Ultimate Periodically, the mist shrouds the Wolf King in battle, allowing him to summon wolf packs to attack mist-covered enemies. The Wolf King has a chance to dodge attacks within the mist. Skill 1 Charges towards the farthest target and strike. Summons spectral wolves to attack the farthest target when the mist exists. Skill 2 Deals damage twice to the targets within a one-tile arc. Then, deals damage to the enemies within one tile and inflicts an interruption effect. Skill 3 Gains stat boost when defeating a non-summoned enemy.

Primal Lord rewards in AFK Journey

Every Primal Lord offers three kinds of rewards:

Individual rewards, which are given after each attack against the boss and depend on your own performance against it

Server rewards, which are given to all players who fought the Primal Lord, but only after the boss is defeated. The amount is based on how many days the server took to collectively defeat the boss.

Ranking rewards, given to players who deal the most damage to the Primal Lord in a single attempt.

Individual rewards

Training Manuals (experience points)

Gold

Essence

Server rewards

Diamonds

Equipment Chests

Invite Letters

Soulstone (A-Level)

Singular Title (boss-related)

Ranking rewards

Ranks 1-20: 10 Twilight Essence, Feral Rage, special Singular Title, and their names permanently recorded in the Eternal Inscription.

Ranks 21-50: eight Twilight Essence, Feral Rage.

Ranks 51-100: six Twilight Essence, Feral Rage.

Ranks 101-200: four Twilight Essence, Feral Rage.

