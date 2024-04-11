How to get to Dark Forest 5 Island in AFK Journey

In AFK Journey, there’s not just one Dark Forest area for you to explore. In fact, there’s seven, which means getting through each can be challenging. Then, to add to the problems, some places in these tricky forests—including the Island in Dark Forest Five—can be even more difficult to reach again.

How to get to the Dark Forest 5 Island in AFK Journey, explained

The island will remain unexplored until later in the story. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To reach Dark Forest Five Island in AFK Journey, you must progress through the main storyline in Dark Forest Seven. You can get to the Island when you go to check on the Lucent Tree during the Lucent’s Lament main questline, which is basically at the very end of this questline. Unfortunately, there’s no other way to the Island other than to progress that storyline, which means you can’t manually walk there or take a boat.

To get to the Island, you must put on your blinders and plow through the story. If you’re like me and want to complete Dark Forest Five 100 percent before moving on, you won’t be able to until much later on. So, complete what you can for Dark Forest Five, complete Dark Forest Six, and enjoy the storyline quests for Dark Forest Seven. As you attempt to clear the Corrupted Roots in Dark Forest Seven, you will encounter your first Cecia boss battle, where you’ll get the artifact Starshard Spell, which increases Haste and Health and unleashes a fire wave every four times a member of your team uses their Ultimate.

It’s a useful artifact if you need more damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You will then be transported to Dark Forest Five Island. Unfortunately, you will have to endure another Cecia boss battle, but doing so will earn you the artifact Ironwall Spell, which increases Haste and Vitality and is excellent for Tanks.

Once you have both, you can freely unlock the bridge connecting the Island to Dark Forest Five and continue your journey. And, of course, complete the Island to get your 100 percent completion rewards for Dark Forest Five.

So, if you’re completing the Dark Forest Five and find yourself wondering how to get to its mysterious island, this is everything you’ll need to know.

