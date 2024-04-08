How to get the Ironwall Spell Artifact in AFK Journey

The Ironwall Spell is a niche but strong Artifact in AFK Journey. Its powerful defense boost for a single target allows you to use a highly aggressive team with just one tank in the front, helping your Marksmen and ranged characters stay alive longer to inflict more damage.

Recommended Videos

The only problem is that the Ironwall Spell isn’t unlocked by default. You have two options to unlock it, either being patient and playing through the game or buying it. Here’s how.

How to unlock the Ironwall Spell Artifact in AFK Journey

The effect of the Ironwall Spell. Screenshot by Dot Esports.



You unlock the Ironwall Spell in AFK Journey by completing the Check on Lucent Tree step in the Story. This is at the end of the Lucent’s Lament main quest, deep in the Dark Forest region, when your heroes’ resonance level will likely be just over 100. I reached this point after about a week of playing every day.

If you don’t want to wait that long, you can also get the Ironwall Spell Artifact as a reward for buying anything with real money. In my case, I unlocked it immediately after purchasing the 10 Epic Recruitment Letters offer that all players receive at the start of the game. Right after my purchase, the Ironwall Spell appeared in my inventory ready for use. So, this is a faster way to get it if you prefer not to wait for several days of Story progress to unlock it.

I firmly believe that not having the Ironwall Spell until the end of Dark Forest is totally viable and won’t significantly impact your progression. It’s not one of the best Artifacts in the game, and it’s generally optimal if you need a single frontliner to absorb all the damage in your best team. If you’re playing entirely free to play, you can eventually get past this point by getting stronger with AFK rewards and using the Awakening Spell as a defensive alternative. In fact, even after unlocking the Ironwall Spell, I almost always prefer the Awakening Spell because I rarely manage a one-tank setup. So my advice is not to rush if you’re a free-to-play player. You will eventually get through the Dark Forest and unlock both the Ironwall and Starshard Spell Artifacts.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more