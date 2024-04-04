Best Artifacts in AFK Journey, ranked

The best Artifacts in AFK Journey are the ones that activate often and can either significantly buff your team or severely nerf the enemy through direct damage, debuffs, or both. Although selecting the perfect Artifact depends on the situation, there’s a general order of strength and usefulness to consider.

Recommended Videos

In the early stages of AFK Journey, you’ll mostly use the Awakening, Enlightening, and Ironwall Spells, but as you progress through the story, you get access to the Confining, Starshard, and Blazing Spells as Artifacts. It’s no accident that the two top Artifacts are among the last three, only available after you’ve made significant progress through the Story. They’re intentionally placed later in the game. Here’s how we rank all the Artifacts you’ll come across.

Ranked list of all Artifacts in AFK Journey

Here’s our list of all Artifacts in AFK Journey, ranked from best to worst.

Confining Spell Starshard Spell Awakening Spell Enlightening Spell Blazing Spell Ironwall Spell

1) Confining Spell

The best Artifact today. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

confining spell Description: Three seconds into a battle, deals magic damage equal to 25 percent of the team’s ATK to 2 enemies in the back, making them unable to move or act for 1.5s. Repeats the attack every every 12s.

The Confining Spell is the best Artifact in AFK Journey. You should make it your go-to Artifact for any game mode and only switch it out if it’s not getting the job done. Its powerful ability to deal magic damage to the two furthest enemies in the opponent’s formation and keep them from acting for 1.5 seconds is invaluable and can give you a big advantage at the start of any fight.

When you manage to stop their Marksmen or Support from acting early, your characters will be able to use their ultimate moves first, and you might even take out an enemy in the back right at the start, especially if you’re playing with characters like Vala, Temesia, and Silvina. And even if those characters aren’t in your team, just stopping two of the enemy’s characters from acting can really turn the tide of the battle in your favor, making things easier the longer the fight goes on. The damage it does and the way it controls the enemy’s back rows are why you should always choose Confining Spell as your Artifact, especially with the best teams in the game.

2) Starshard Spell

Starshard Spell description: Every four Ultimate cast by allies creates a flame wave that attacks all enemies, dealing true damage equal to 16 percent of their current HP and up to 60 percent of Team ATK. The flame wave also reduces their ATK SPD by 60 for four seconds.

I’m always up for extra damage, especially the true damage like that of Starshard Spell. It sets off a flame wave every four Ultimate spells your team casts, hitting all enemies for damage equal to 16 percent of their health but no more than 60 percent of your team’s attack power, and it also makes them slower to attack. So, you’re basically doing a lot of damage and making all enemy heroes weaker at the same time. This spell is really good against teams that are built to survive long fights and can take a lot of hits. It’s just not as great as Confining Spell because it’s more about making the other team weaker rather than helping you score quick takedowns.

3) Awakening Spell

The best early Artifact. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Awakening Spell description: Five seconds after the battle starts, summons Radiant Life to restore three weakest allies heroes Max HP by seven percent every 10s.

Even though Awakening Spell seems too vanilla because it’s one of the first Artifacts you get, it’s actually quite effective and dependable due to its strong defense boost, decent attack increase, and steady healing. This Artifact comes in really handy for attack-heavy teams that lack consistent healing, like those including Koko and Rowan, providing them with the needed extra recovery.

4) Enlightening Spell

Enlightening Spell description: At the start of a battle, the ATK SPD of one rearmost allied hero in the back is increased by 80 for 15s. While the skill takes effect, the buffed allied hero gains control immunity.

Enlightening Spell looks okay at first glance, but it can be tricky to use right. It boosts just one character, giving them a bit more health and significantly more attack speed. However, the hero at the back, who gets this buff, is usually not very tough and can be taken out quickly if you’re not careful about protecting them—think Oddie and Cecia.

Since Enlightening Spell’s benefits really shine in longer battles, it’s important to ensure that your backline hero survives long enough to make the most of it. Besides, the other Artifacts mentioned before affect the whole team and tend to be more dependable.

5) Blazing Spell

Blazing Spell DESCRIPTION: Shoots a fireball at the weakest enemy every five seconds, dealing magic damage equal to 20 percent of the Team ATK.

Just like Enlightening Spell, Blazing Spell feels too weak when compared to other Artifacts due to it being a single-target Artifact. It will add some extra damage to your team against the weakest enemy, helping with executions, but Confining and Starshard Spells will almost always deal more damage despite their longer cooldowns.

6) Ironwall Spell

Ironwall Spell description: Blesses the frontmost allied hero at the start of a battle, increasing their Phys DEF and Magic DEF by 15 percent and Energy on Hit by 20 for the rest of the battle. At the start of a battle and every 12s thereafter, it grants the blessed ally a shield by 20 percent of their max HP for six seconds. The blessing effects can’t be dispelled.

Ironwall Spell is a niche Artifact you’d pick when you’re running a team with a single tank and you need them to last longer in battle. It works best when you’ve got steady healing from characters like Hewynn or Smokey & Meerky to keep your frontline hero in top shape. However, it focuses on buffing just one character to extend the fight, which only really benefits you if your team needs more time to activate their Ultimate abilities.

But, while your tank is tougher with this spell, you might miss out on the chance to hit the enemy hard with offensive Artifacts or to boost your team’s defense and healing with something like Awakening Spell instead.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more