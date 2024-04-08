How to get the Starshard Spell in AFK Journey

The Starshard Spell is a powerful artifact in AFK Journey that enhances your Ultimate-focused teams and devastates enemies with a wave of flames. Unfortunately, this incredible power is locked behind Story progression or requires a real-money purchase to obtain.

How to unlock the Starshard Spell Artifact in AFK Journey

A massive wave of flames will engulf your enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You receive the Starshard Spell as a reward for completing the Lucent’s Lament story mission, at the end of Dark Forest 7. By that point, you should be just over level 100 in resonance and near AFK stage 350, a milestone I reached after about a week of daily gameplay.

You can bypass this stage by buying the Starshard Spell artifact from the Trolley using real money, specifically by purchasing Artifact Bundle I for 140 Dragon Crystals, the premium currency in AFK Journey. This amounts to roughly $5.

I recommend you just play the game normally until you complete Lucent’s Lament instead of buying this Artifact with real money. There’s really no need to pay for the Starshard Spell, since you can progress through the game and overcome the early and mid story stages using only the Awakening Spell, which is what I did. Make sure to consistently collect your AFK rewards, upgrade your gear, and use the free summons you receive as rewards to upgrade your characters. By doing this, you should reach Dark Forest 7 and unlock the Starshard Spell, which is also when you receive the Ironwall Spell for free.



When you acquire the Starshard Spell, try starting your matches with it to see the results. It’s one of the best Artifacts in AFK Journey, and the global true damage it deals, along with the attack speed reduction it inflicts, are invaluable. These benefits often outweigh the value of earlier Awakening and Enlightening Spells.

