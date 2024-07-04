Zenless Zone Zero – Where to get daily check-in rewards in ZZZ

It’s all about snagging as many rewards as possible in Zenless Zone Zero. After all, those upgrades and characters aren’t going to magically appear in your Agents and Inventory menus unless you purchase them.

If you know how things roll in the HoyoVerse games, you’re likely expecting Zenless Zone Zero to make you grind for that premium currency to get the best characters from the hottest banners. Just like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, ZZZ gives out daily check-in rewards just for logging in every day. But finding these rewards can be a bit of a hassle due to where they’re hiding. I’ll show you how to claim your daily check-in rewards in ZZZ.

Where are the daily check-in rewards in Zenless Zone Zero?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the daily check-in rewards in the Events tab of the Pause menu in Zenless Zone Zero. They’re under the New City Visitor’s Passport tab. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of how you can get there:

Enter the Pause menu by pressing the Esc key on PC, the Options button on PlayStation, or tapping the ME button on the upper left corner if you’re on mobile. Scan the right portion of the screen to find a narrow line with scrolling events. Click, tap, or select this section to enter the Events menu. To the left, you can find an index to navigate through each event. Though I recommend you check them all out so as not to miss claiming any rewards, the daily check-in rewards are under the New City Visitor’s Passport tab. Click, tap, or select Claim to get your first daily check-in rewards. Don’t forget to check this tab every day to get all the rewards.

New City Visitor’s Passport duration and rewards in Zenless Zone Zero

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Log in each day to claim your daily rewards in the New City Visitor’s Passport event in Zenless Zone Zero. Here’s more information on the event’s duration and rewards:

Duration : This event will go on for seven 40 days, which is more than enough to get seven daily logins.

: This event will go on for seven 40 days, which is more than enough to get seven daily logins. Rewards: You can get a total of 10 Encrypted Master Tape—the premium currency in Zenless Zone Zero—if you log in for seven days.

With the New City Visitor’s Passport, you can collect stamps and start your New Eridu Life. This event likely will be replaced by another daily check-in event after you get your New Eridu Passport. We’ll update this guide accordingly once Zenless Zone Zero has been out for seven days.

