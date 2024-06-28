Zenless Zone Zero gives players sneak peek at free rewards, combat, and New Eridu ahead of release

There’s less than a week left until we can travel to New Eridu to explore the next game from the Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail devs—Zenless Zone Zero.

In a developer livestream on June 28, the creators of Zenless Zone Zero gave us a glimpse of what to expect when the game launches on July 4, including free goodies. When you hop into Zenless Zone Zero, you can get up to 100 pulls and 80 Boopons (pulls for Bangboos) for free.

Zenless Zone Zero's Pre-Release Special Program | Intel Report



Zenless Zone Zero will officially release on all platforms on July 4 at 10:00 AM (UTC+8) and will be available for pre-download from July 2. We look forward to seeing you all on Sixth Street!#zzzero #zenless0704 pic.twitter.com/0hfxnrO43p — Zenless Zone Zero (@ZZZ_EN) June 28, 2024

Not all of these pulls will arrive directly in your mail, though. Out of those 100 pulls, 20 come from the pre-registration rewards, 30 from different login events, and 50 more by increasing your Inter-Knot Level, which is ZZZ’s version of the Adventure Rank from Genshin Impact. Another thing to keep in mind is that 70 of these pulls are for the standard banner, not the limited-time one. If you want some extra rewards, there’s also the ZZZFREE100 promo code you can use when the game launches.

Aside from rewards, the developer revealed multiple gameplay elements awaiting us in ZZZ. Some of these you may already know about if you were following or playing the closed beta tests (CBT), but it doesn’t make them less exciting.

When it comes to combat, ZZZ features a unique mechanic called Chain Attack, which is an intermission attack from a different character on your team when you stun the enemy. There’s also Perfect Assist, a form of parrying that requires you to switch characters and opens up the room for a follow-up attack. The developer highlighted that the combat is designed to have a low barrier of entry with a high skill ceiling so everyone can enjoy the game to the fullest.

Someone to bother if you can’t sleep. Image via HoYoverse

The combat and fighting in the Hollows is one side of the game, while New Eridu is another. More areas are coming to ZZZ with the full release, making the world twice as big as it was in the CBTs. There are different areas, including Lumina Square, which looks like a downtown area of the city, and improved main characters’ apartments where you can sleep. What’s more, you can call different characters and ask them to hang out in New Eridu through various events.

There seems to be a lot more coming with ZZZ’s full launch, including a permanent game mode and new agents, so buckle up and make sure you have July 4 circled on your calendar.

