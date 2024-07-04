Zenless Zone Zero – Should you pick a male or female MC in ZZZ? (Wise or Belle)

HoyoVerse has inexplicably decided you can’t swap between Wise and Belle—instead, you have to pick a main character in Zenless Zone Zero.

Picking between Wise and Belle as your main characters in Zenless Zone Zero is all about personal preference since there’s no big difference in gameplay or story impact between them. But this choice isn’t as straightforward as in previous HoyoVerse games. Wise doesn’t replace Belle, and Belle doesn’t replace Wise. Both siblings coexist after you choose, with you embodying one of them. There are personality differences to consider, as well as aesthetic ones. I’ll help you decide which main character you should choose in Zenless Zone Zero.

Wise or Belle – Who should you choose in Zenless Zone Zero?

Up to you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is no “correct” choice of character in Zenless Zone Zero. The story progresses the same way regardless of who you pick.

You can base your choice on gender preference or if you want to see a female character more often on screen, you know who to choose.

If you rather base your choice on personality, here’s what you need to know:

Wise is the male main character. He’s grounded and mature and often serves as the voice of reason. Wise might be the better choice for you if you prefer a more serious and composed protagonist. He offers a more serious and thoughtful tone.

Belle, on the other hand, is the female main character. She is chirpy, upbeat, energetic, and playful. Belle will likely be more enjoyable if you enjoy a livelier and more spirited protagonist. She offers a more fun and dynamic atmosphere that may gravitate towards Belle’s personality.

What does MC choice impact in Zenless Zone Zero?

In Zenless Zone Zero, choosing between Wise and Belle affects the character you control in the Overworld (the city). This includes tasks like talking to vendors, scratching the daily lottery ticket, recommending moves to keep your Videoclub cover intact, and more. The character you choose also appears in more dialogues with the Agents you protect in the Hollows.

That said, whichever sibling you don’t pick will still appear frequently in the story and have plenty of dialogue. This means you’ll still experience the other character’s personality and contributions to the narrative.

Whether you prefer Wise’s mature and serious demeanor or Belle’s energetic and playful nature, the story and gameplay remain unchanged. The sibling you don’t pick will still play a significant role, ensuring you experience both characters’ unique personalities. So, pick the one whose personality and appearance you prefer.

