Hoyoverse’s Zenless Zone Zero will be getting a PlayStation 5 release

Published: Jan 31, 2024 07:15 pm
Zenless Zone Zero, the upcoming post-apocalyptic action RPG from the developers of Genshin Impact, was locked in for a PlayStation 5 release today, though the exact date of the title’s console arrival has yet to be confirmed.

HoYoverse shot to fame as a worldwide developer after releasing Genshin, with the gacha game shooting to instant success and retaining its popularity three years later. That hype meant whenever the devs announce a new title or reveal news about their projects there’s a lot of interest, and that remained true with Zenless Zone Zero. Many have been hanging on every scrap of information for HoYoverse’s next venture, and they finally got some good news today: ZZZ is currently in development for PlayStation 5 and will launch on this platform sometime this year.

Zenless Zone Zero is expected to be an entirely new story and world from Hoyoverse. It’s set in a post-apocalyptic future and features a civilization that not only survived the now-past apocalypse but is also trying to use technology to fight enemy creatures in what’s meant to be an exhilarating and intuitive combat system.

While hype has been simmering for some time, the urban fantasy title’s stock did take a hit recently when players first glimpsed gameplay. Many suggested they were less excited to play the next HoYoverse after seeing how the title would play.

There has also been disappointment from some fans when they realised ZZZ would not fit into either the Genshin or Honkai: Star Rail universes, though that was expected by others. Honkai was basically unrelated to Genshin and only continued stories from its own universe, so ZZZ doing the same isn’t too surprising.

For those still excited, HoYoverse’s new urban fantasy action title—which is going to be a non-open-world game—is now confirmed to have a home on PlayStation.

