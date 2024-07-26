Zenless Zone Zero Resting Housewife – In what movie do people turn into Bangboo?

In the world of Zenless Zone Zero, you get to explore New Eridu and fight a bunch of monsters in the Hollow, and you also own a video shop where people buy movies.

While you’ll find yourself collecting video tapes with a broad range of genres, every customer has a unique taste for movies, and the Resting Housewife NPC is no different. Here is everything we know about the movie where people turn into Bangboo in ZZZ.

What movie turns people into Bangboo in Zenless Zone Zero?

Absolute cinema. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Small Body Big Crisis is a comedy movie where people turn into Bangboo, and it’s what you offer to the Resting Housewife, a customer who wants to scare her misbehaving kids. The movie is about a character called Bob who transforms into an old Bangboo and needs to find a way to return to his original form. As you upgrade your Random Play store and collect various movies, you’ll obtain Small Body Big Crisis by reaching the second level with your store.

What are movies or video tapes in Zenless Zone Zero?

That’s a fine collection to have. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Video tapes are known as movies in ZZZ; these tapes are useful collectibles for your Random Play video store. As you progress through the story, unlock new areas, and complete side missions, you’ll collect a bunch of different video tapes that you can use to upgrade your Random Play Store and unlock rewards by selling those movies to your customers.

