Zenless Zone Zero – Is ZZZ getting a Street Fighter collaboration?

The vibrant world of New Eridu offers a lot of exploration and combat opportunities in Zenless Zone Zero, but players have been wondering if a potential crossover might expand the gacha game even further. Rumors of a ZZZ and Street Fighter collaboration have been circulating within the community.

There’s a lot of information about this potential crossover being shared, which means you might be wondering whether it’s actually happening. Here’s what you need to know about whether ZZZ is getting a Street Fighter collaboration.

Is ZZZ collaborating with Street Fighter?

Nothing’s official yet, but it’s certainly possible. Image via HoYoverse and Capcom

There is currently no official confirmation of a ZZZ and Street Fighter collaboration happening. The game developers for both sat down and had a roundtable discussion on YouTube, but this was just a general chat about their games and the game creation experience.

There’s no official game crossover content to enjoy, but you can listen to the devs from both games discuss them in great detail in a video form crossover. Both devs draw a lot of similarities between their games too, so it’s a fun meeting between worlds even if it doesn’t include actual playable content so far.

In the roundtable discussion, there’s no talk about an actual collaboration for either game. Because of this, a crossover between the two games doesn’t seem to be happening right now since the group roundtable would’ve been the most likely way to reveal it. The discussion could also be a way for the devs to gauge the community’s interest, though, which means they could see players’ interest and decide to initiate a collaboration in the future.

Although there’s no information about an official collaboration so far, it’s certainly not impossible. HoYoverse has done collaborations in its other games before, like Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn appearing in Genshin Impact, and Street Fighter has featured crossovers with everything from Marvel to Super Smash Bros. ZZZ has also already collaborated with DJ and music producer Tiësto, which means additional crossovers in the future are definitely possible.

There’s a lot they could do with a ZZZ and Street Fighter collaboration. Image via HoYoverse

If a collaboration does end up being announced in the future, we’ll add all relevant information here. For now, though, you can keep busy by navigating through all chapters in ZZZ, collecting your 100 free pulls, and discovering the best and worst Bangboo to use.

