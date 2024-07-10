Zenless Zone Zero – All chapters in ZZZ, listed

The main way you progress through Zenless Zone Zero is by completing quests to advance. This primarily means navigating through all the chapters present in ZZZ with the many missions they include.

There are all kinds of commissions available for you to complete and even more will be introduced in future updates. There’s a lot of content to navigate, which can make figuring out what to do next tricky, so here are all the chapters in ZZZ to help you work through them.

How many chapters are there in ZZZ?

There are currently either three or four chapters in ZZZ depending on whether you count the prologue, but the number of chapters will also continuously expand in future updates.

The first chapter is called Chapter Zero, which means the actual chapters technically begin with Chapter One. But this prologue chapter still has a solid amount of content to navigate through.

All Zenless Zone Zero chapters

Here are all of the chapters in ZZZ and all the quests they include. Most chapters are broken up into a few acts in the game and involve various unique Factions around New Eridu, so we’ve broken them up this way here too to make them easier to navigate.

Chapter Quests Chapter Zero: Business x Strangeness x Justness A Surprise

Hollow Survival Guide

Mutated Corruption

Proxy Business

Emergency

Hacking Attack

Reconnected

“Fairy” Chapter One (part one): Lost & Found & Cat (A) An Uninvited Guest

Client with Two Tails

Abandoned Rally Point

Lost Item

Explosive Last Train

Doubts Arise Chapter One (part two): Lost & Found & Cat (B) Hidden Stories

Step by Step

Unexpected Captives

Second Rescue

Endlessness

Vagrant’s Final Resting Place Chapter Two (part one): A Call From the Hollow’s Heart (A) Assigned Commission

Problem Child

The Essence of Being a Bro

The Only Embrace

Savior’s Mission

That Name Chapter Two (part two): A Call From the Hollow’s Heart (B) Searching for the Prototype

Sisters

Steel Devourer

Call That Name Chapter Two (interlude part one): Mission Unthinkable (I) Crisis on the Street Corner

Unexpected Reunion

Unproductive Visit

Sixth Street Theft Case

Invisible Assistant Chapter Two (interlude part two): Mission Unthinkable (II) Emerging Crisis

Emergency Operation

Shared Beliefs

Moment to Counterattack

We’ll Meet Again Chapter Three (part one): The Midnight Pursuit (A) A Mysterious Letter

First Exploration of a Perilous Building

Friends Old and New

Ascending Dance

Close, Yet Worlds Apart Chapter Three (part two): The Midnight Pursuit (B) Power Restored

An Uninvited Guest

Darkest Hour

Shocking Conspiracy

Rescue Mission

A Close Call

Into the Darkness

Navigating through all the quests ZZZ has is crucial if you want to unlock key gameplay features like Bangboo and the battle pass. Because of this, it’s important to work through them as they arrive if you’re seeking access to features you can’t use yet.

