Zenless Zone Zero – How to trial characters (Agents) in ZZZ

Unlocking unique characters is one of the best parts of Zenless Zone Zero, but it can also be tricky since there are so many to choose from. Luckily for gamers, you can trial characters before you recruit them to determine if they’re right for you.

Testing characters out before you start pulling for them is crucial if you want to determine whether an Agent is right for you. Some characters are pretty complex while others are easy to manage, so to figure out who you want on your roster, you need to know how to trial characters in ZZZ.

How to test characters (Agents) in Zenless Zone Zero

It’s an easy option to miss. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

To trial characters in ZZZ, you need to select the Start Demo option on the event page. This can be a bit tricky to find, so here are the steps to follow for it.

Unlock events .

. Open the Pause Menu .

. Select the Events page.

page. Search through the active events for ones that have a game controller icon .

through the for ones that have a . Choose the Start Demo option.

When there are character trials you can test out, they’re listed on the Events page. The first one is called The Final Callback and features Ellen plus the A-Rank characters on her banner. But the characters you can trial rotate as the current and future banners do, which means you’ll always be looking for a different name for each trial event.

You can only regularly trial characters who are currently featured on the limited banner and you can repeat these trials whenever you like for as long as the event remains active. The trial period corresponds to the length of the main banner, which means you always have 20 days to test and recruit the featured unit.

It’s always a good idea to test characters before you spend your pulls on them. Image via HoYoverse

Another feature that allows you to sort of trial characters is the VR Device. You can use Free Training in this system to test out your squad while the Agent Academy allows you to review tutorials for some characters and special actions you can take.

In addition to these two features, you can occasionally test characters out in various story quests. This happens randomly as you get to know new Agents and these special trials aren’t controlled or repeatable like the regular trial system. The best way to find quests that let you test out new units is to simply work through all the available tasks you can.

If you decide you want to pull for a character after testing them, you may need to stock up on Master Tape to do so. Luckily for players, you can get 100 free pulls and redeem some ZZZ codes to get you there quickly.

