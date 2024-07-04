Zenless Zone Zero – How to unlock events in ZZZ

Just like in Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, a lot of content and rewards in Zenless Zone Zero come from events. Here’s how to unlock events in Zenless Zone Zero so that you can start making your way to the desired S-Rank agents.

Recommended Videos

How to unlock events in Zenless Zone Zero

Agent demos and new content all go through here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Events in Zenless Zone Zero unlock after a story mission at around Inter-Knot level eight. There’s a part where you walk around Sixth Street to prepare your video shop for reopening. After meeting a few characters around the street, you’ll eventually find a black cat and take a picture.

As soon as you do this part of the mission, the Events menu becomes available, where you can claim rewards from daily login events, test out limited-time S-Rank agents, and see what else you can earn. You can access the menu from the building icon in the top right corner of your screen. You can also find all the events on a scrolling tape in the game’s menu.

Events are the source for most of the free 100 pulls and 80 Boopons the game offers to new players at launch. There are a few one-off events and several daily login events. The daily login events work retroactively, so even if you log in for a couple of days without unlocking the feature, you still get the goodies for all days.

More events will arrive as time goes on, including ones that give more free pulls for you to spend on banners. Login now and then to take part in these events and not miss out on any fun content and free rewards.

