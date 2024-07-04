Zenless Zone Zero – How to get and use Residual Signal in ZZZ

There are many different currencies you can earn in Zenless Zone Zero, which can make it tougher to keep track of how each one is earned and what they can be used for. One such currency is Residual Signal, a fairly tricky asset to come by.

Recommended Videos

As you navigate through ZZZ, you’re likely going to earn lots of this resource naturally and not know what to do with it. It’s also possible you’ll find the shop it can be used in but not know how to get any. Because of this, you need to know exactly how to get and use Residual Signal in ZZZ.

How to get Residual Signal in Zenless Zone Zero

The more Master Tapes you spend, the more Residual Signals you get. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

You earn Residual Signal by pulling on the current and future banners in ZZZ using Master Tapes. This is the only way to obtain this currency, but working on recruiting new characters is a key gameplay factor, which means you’ll end up earning lots of this resource in no time.

At the end of the pulls you make, you can see how much Residual Signal you earned in the bottom left corner near the Confirm button.

How to use Residual Signal in Zenless Zone Zero

Residual Signal can be spent in the Signal Shop on the Residual Signal page. It’s a special currency, which means you can only use it in this shop and it has no purpose outside of it.

You can use Residual Signal to buy all of the following items.

Item Price Function Quantity Encrypted Master Tape 20 Residual Signal Currency Unlimited Master Tape 20 Residual Signal Currency Unlimited Fusion Compiler 600 Residual Signal W-Engine One per month Hellfire Gear 600 Residual Signal W-Engine One per month The Restrained 600 Residual Signal W-Engine One per month Steel Cushion 600 Residual Signal W-Engine One per month The Brimstone 600 Residual Signal W-Engine One per month Weeping Cradle 600 Residual Signal W-Engine One per month Rotating Character One 140 Residual Signal Character One Rotating Character Two 140 Residual Signal Character One

The last two shop slots rotate to feature different characters each month. You can spend 140 Residual Signal to buy one of the available characters when they’re in the shop. If you already have one of the available units, you can still purchase the character to unlock the associated Agent’s Mindscape, which grants them additional powerful buffs and abilities.

It’s generally best to spend Residual Signal on either kind of Master Tape so you can unlock more pulls. Obtaining new characters is key but getting more pulls can be tough so this is a decently easy way to grab some.

There’s a pretty good selection of items in this shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re hoping to earn Residual Signal you can spend, it’s a good idea to redeem all ZZZ codes and work on claiming your 100 free pulls. Both will help you unlock more Master Tape to spend, which means you can pull on the banners to claim lots of Residual Signal.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy