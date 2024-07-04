Image Credit: Bethesda
Belle standing surrounded by Residual Signal in Zenless Zone Zero.
Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports
Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero – How to get and use Residual Signal in ZZZ

Use it to gain access to powerful loot.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Jul 4, 2024 03:39 pm

There are many different currencies you can earn in Zenless Zone Zero, which can make it tougher to keep track of how each one is earned and what they can be used for. One such currency is Residual Signal, a fairly tricky asset to come by.

As you navigate through ZZZ, you’re likely going to earn lots of this resource naturally and not know what to do with it. It’s also possible you’ll find the shop it can be used in but not know how to get any. Because of this, you need to know exactly how to get and use Residual Signal in ZZZ.

How to get Residual Signal in Zenless Zone Zero

Earning Residual Signal from a banner in Zenless Zone Zero.
The more Master Tapes you spend, the more Residual Signals you get. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

You earn Residual Signal by pulling on the current and future banners in ZZZ using Master Tapes. This is the only way to obtain this currency, but working on recruiting new characters is a key gameplay factor, which means you’ll end up earning lots of this resource in no time.

At the end of the pulls you make, you can see how much Residual Signal you earned in the bottom left corner near the Confirm button.

How to use Residual Signal in Zenless Zone Zero

Residual Signal can be spent in the Signal Shop on the Residual Signal page. It’s a special currency, which means you can only use it in this shop and it has no purpose outside of it.

You can use Residual Signal to buy all of the following items.

ItemPriceFunctionQuantity
Encrypted Master Tape20 Residual SignalCurrencyUnlimited
Master Tape20 Residual SignalCurrencyUnlimited
Fusion Compiler600 Residual SignalW-EngineOne per month
Hellfire Gear600 Residual SignalW-EngineOne per month
The Restrained600 Residual SignalW-EngineOne per month
Steel Cushion600 Residual SignalW-EngineOne per month
The Brimstone600 Residual SignalW-EngineOne per month
Weeping Cradle600 Residual SignalW-EngineOne per month
Rotating Character One140 Residual SignalCharacterOne
Rotating Character Two140 Residual SignalCharacterOne

The last two shop slots rotate to feature different characters each month. You can spend 140 Residual Signal to buy one of the available characters when they’re in the shop. If you already have one of the available units, you can still purchase the character to unlock the associated Agent’s Mindscape, which grants them additional powerful buffs and abilities.

It’s generally best to spend Residual Signal on either kind of Master Tape so you can unlock more pulls. Obtaining new characters is key but getting more pulls can be tough so this is a decently easy way to grab some.

The Residual Signal shop in Zenless Zone Zero.
There’s a pretty good selection of items in this shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re hoping to earn Residual Signal you can spend, it’s a good idea to redeem all ZZZ codes and work on claiming your 100 free pulls. Both will help you unlock more Master Tape to spend, which means you can pull on the banners to claim lots of Residual Signal.

