Zenless Zone Zero – How to complete Trial No. 2 in ZZZ

Trials in Zenless Zone Zero are your guides to exploring the game and growing stronger. There are nine Trials in ZZZ, and you have to tackle them one at a time. Here’s how to complete Trial No. 2 in Zenless Zone Zero.

How to complete Trial No. 2 in Zenless Zone Zero

Get some pulls and Polychrome for completing it.

Trials reflect your current progression in Zenless Zone Zero, and the second Trial is quite early on in the game. Its tasks are all about discovering new places and teaching you the basic mechanics of the game.

Here are all the objectives for the second Trial:

Drink coffee once at Coff Cafe.

Head to the HIA Club and complete one round of Combat Simulation.

Go to Godfinger and play an arcade game once.

Promote one agent one time.

Modify any W-Engine once.

Most of these objectives complete themselves passively as you follow the story of Zenless Zone Zero and explore every corner of the world and every activity. If you missed an objective, below you’ll find instructions on how to complete every one of them.

How to drink coffee once at Coff Cafe

A daily dose of caffeine even in games.

The coffee shop opens with a request from the Tin Man to help with the opening. After you help a bunch of eager customers lined up outside the shop, you can head inside the shop to get a coffee for yourself.

Select a coffee you want and order it. At first, only one drink is available, but more become available as you play the game. Coffee is also a source of Battery Charge, so make sure to return to the shop every day.

How to complete one round of Combat Simulation

Required Battery Charge depends on how many rewards you want to get.

Right after the coffee shop mission, follow the story to the HIA Club, where you can play Combat Simulations. Combat Simulations are domains where you spend the Battery Charge to get leveling materials.

Head to the HIA Club or use the Training tab in your Compendium to quickly access all available Combat Simulations. Select the one that offers the materials you need and play it to complete the objective.

How to play an arcade game

Relax after a hard day of fighting.

Godfinger is a store on Sixth Street that has multiple arcade minigames. Go inside and play any game you want once. You can play it with Billy Kid during one of the main missions, but you can always return here to play more. Every game has multiple achievements that grant Polychrome, and they’re just fun to play.

How to promote an agent

Make sure to farm the right materials for agents.

Every 10 levels, you have to promote an agent to be able to level them up further. Open the agent screen, go into Base Stats, and click on the arrows near the level. Level the agent up until you hit the cap, and then promote them using materials from Combat Simulations.

How to modify a W-Engine

And for W-Engines.

Modifying the W-Engine is the same as promoting an agent but for the weapon. In the agent screen, go into the Equipment tab of the selected agent, press on the W-Engine, and click on the arrows near its level. Level it up until you hit the cap, then modify it using materials from Combat Simulations.

