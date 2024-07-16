Zenless Zone Zero – Best Soukaku build in ZZZ

As a member of Hollow Special Operations’ Section Six, Soukaku is a strong support character in Zenless Zone Zero who uses powerful Ice-based attacks to control the flow of battle for herself and her teammates.

Recommended Videos

With blue skin and two horns, you can’t miss Soukaku as she jumps around the fight with her massive Frosted Banner while dealing a ton of Ice-based damage. She can also enable her teammates with the right weapons and gear, thanks to her ultimate ability that boosts her squad’s energy while increasing her own damage. If you need a tough cookie who’s ready to fight, here’s the best Soukaku build in Zenless Zone Zero.

Best Soukaku build in Zenless Zone Zero

Greedy little gremlin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best W-Engine for Soukaku

Since Bashful Demon is the signature W-Engine for Soukaku, it makes sense that it’s her best-performing option in battle. Not only does this W-Engine increase her Ice damage by 15 percent, but it also boosts all teammates’ attack by two percent, stacking up to four times over 12 seconds.

Since you use Soukaku’s EX Special Attack multiple times in succession, it activates several times during a fight, which boosts your squad’s damage significantly along with her own.

Best Drive Discs for Soukaku

Swing Jazz gives Soukaku a lot more room to support her squad, since it boosts the entire team’s damage by 15 percent when she uses her ultimate ability. Since Soukaku’s ultimate ability also boosts her teammates’ energy, they can blast through enemies in a short time as they zip and zoom back and forth.

The Polar Metal Drive Disc also adds some Ice damage to her kit so she can hold her own while she builds up for a big combo with her damage-dealers. Ultimately, Soukaku can put up a sizable fight before you call in the real master-blasters of your team.

Best Soukaku Drive Discs stats and substats

Give her the best gear you got. Image via HoYoverse

Although proper Drive Discs have unique passives, they also need good stats and substats to be viable. Soukaku is an A-Rank support that benefits from utility stats, making her build straightforward.

Here are the main stats you should target:

Slot four : Anomaly Proficiency

: Anomaly Proficiency Slot five : DEF% or HP%

: DEF% or HP% Slot six: Energy Regeneration Rate

To boost those stats even more, getting a good amount of defensive substats like Anomaly Proficiency and Energy Regeneration Rate is the way to go.

Best Bangboo for Soukaku

Soukaku has a couple of great options. Image via HoYoverse

This build wouldn’t be complete without a proper Bangboo. The best one for Soukaku is the S-Rank Sharkboo that deals Ice damage and inflicts 80 percent extra Anomaly Buildup whenever you have two Ice characters on the team. If you’re low on pulls, getting an A-Rank Penguinboo is a great alternative for Soukaku.

Best Soukaku Skills

Soukaku is a great Ice support who doesn’t require a lot of field time, but uses her Skills to buff her team. So, you can ignore her Basic Attacks and spend your resources on other parts of her kit.

Here are the Skills you should prioritize:

Special

Assist

Dodge

Soukaku’s Special Attack is the main part of her kit and your top priority. It’s connected to her Core passive that buffs the attack of her team, making Soukaku one of the best quick-swap supports in ZZZ. To fully maximize her support capabilities, leveling up her Assist and Dodge is also important.

Best Soukaku Mindscapes

Getting a Mindscape or two would make her happy. Image via HoYoverse

Since Soukaku is an A-Rank agent, you can get copies down the road, and certain Mindscapes are very good additions to her kit. You should aim for her first Mindscape because it decreases the opponent’s Ice Resistance by 10 percent, making it the best Mindscape to have.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy