Will Zenless Zone Zero be on PS4?

Zenless Zone Zero is yet another gacha title from miHoYo fans can get their hands on, with this one officially dropping across multiple platforms in July.

While it’s very clear when ZZZ is arriving, it’s not quite so clear what platforms it’s going to be playable on when it does. That includes older generation PlayStation consoles like the PS4, which remains the platform of choice for many.

Is Zenless Zone Zero on PS4? Answered

The PS4 isn’t listed as one of the available platforms. Screenshot by Dot Esports

ZZZ will not be available on PS4 at launch. Furthermore, the developers have yet to confirm whether ZZZ will ever arrive on the older PlayStation model.

This isn’t the first time miHoYo has limited access to one of its titles for those with older generation consoles. Honkai: Star Rail is also unavailable on PS4. Even though it has been over a year since Honkai: Star Rail launched (April 23, 2023, to be exact), it doesn’t seem like the devs are planning on bringing that title to older gen consoles, which means it’s unlikely they’ll make ZZZ available on PS4 before Honkai Star Rail.

Although it may seem strange that ZZZ won’t be on PS4 when it’s on PS5 and mobile devices, the developers may be thinking longer-term given the astronomical market for mobile games and the fact PS4s are already being phased out behind PlayStation 5s.

For now, ZZZ won’t be on PS4 at launch, and that won’t likely change either. However, you can play it for free on PC, iOS, Android, and PS5 from July 4.

