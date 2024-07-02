Is Zenless Zone Zero free to play?

Zenless Zone Zero is the next installment from miHoYo, the developers of the popular gacha games Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. As ZZZ is another gacha title, the biggest question among players is whether it will be free-to-play.

Recommended Videos

All of miHoYo’s other titles have had no upfront costs (though there’s plenty to spend once you get into the game) so it stands to reason ZZZ would be similar.

Is ZZZ free or does it cost to play?

We need to save our money for pulls! Screenshot by Dot Esports via MiHoYo.

Zenless Zone Zero will be free to play on Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation at launch. From July 1, it will be available to pre-download, so long as you’ve registered on the ZZZ website or the respective mobile platforms.

The exception is with ZZZ on PlayStation. To preregister your interest in ZZZ on PlayStation, you must preorder it for $9.99. However, once the game launches on July 4, it will become free to play on PlayStation. So, if you don’t want to pay for the preorder, which is understandable given it’s free to preorder across all the other platforms, you can wait until it officially goes live before downloading it on your PlayStation console.

Pre-ordering ZZZ on PlayStation does come with a preorder bonus bundle though, which is something to consider. For those who preorder ZZZ on PlayStation, you’ll get several beneficial in-game items, including:

20 Senior Investigator Logs

10 W-Engine Energy Modules

Two Master Tapes (this is for your signal search)

150,000 Denny (this is the general currency)

80 Official Investigator Logs (this is what you use to level your agents)

40 additional W-Engine Power Supplies (this is the material you need to level your W-Engine).

At the time of writing, ZZZ doesn’t offer this preorder bundle on any platform other than PlayStation. So, if you own a PlayStation and plan on playing ZZZ, preordering might be worth getting these goodies to help you level your agents and gear faster.

While there’s been confusion surrounding the pre-orders and the $10 cost on PlayStation, ZZZ will be free across all platforms once it drops in July.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy