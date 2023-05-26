Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom patch puts an end to duplication glitches, other exploits

The item duplication glitch running rampant in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom since release has been patched in the title’s Version 1.1.2 update today.

The new Zelda update, which went live on Thursday, May 25, didn’t specifically state it had been fixed. Instead, it had a general statement that read: “Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.”

Despite its vagueness, it seems to have fixed the item duplication glitch which was done with a bow, according to a number of player reports.

“Duplication glitches no longer work, unless I’m doing something wrong somehow,” said one player in a Reddit thread about the patch. Another added: “I came here to say this.”

It also seems to have fixed another variant of the Tears of the Kingdom glitch, which was done by accessing the menu while Shield Hopping, then holding five items, pressing B and Y at the same time to exit and sort the menu. This would keep the items you were holding while dropping duplicates of them onto the ground.

More glitches will inevitably crop up, some of which could be item duplication ones. When they do, the devs will be quick to patch them based on their relatively swift reaction to this one. Players are all for it, too. In their view, if the only complaints in a patch thread revolve around people’s favorite glitches that have been fixed, then it’s a good sign.

The patch also fixed two specific issues. The first was an audio bug that caused audio to become extremely loud in certain conditions. The second was an issue that stopped players from completing the Camera Work in the Depths quest.

Here are the full Tears of the Kingdom patch notes.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ver. 1.1.2 patch notes

Audio Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the sound would play at an extremely high volume in certain conditions.

Additional Fixes

Fixed an issue in the main quest, Camera Work in the Depths, where players could not progress beyond a certain point. Downloading the update will allow players to proceed past that point.

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

