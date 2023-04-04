Zelda players design their own ToTK Pro controller and fans agree Nintendo should take notes

It seems that some Zelda players weren’t a fan of the recently announced pro controller for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. So they did what people usually do when they don’t like the design of something and came up with their own.

A recent Reddit post is attracting the attention of fans who are hyped for the release of Tears of the Kingdom as they admire a fan-made redesign of the pro controller.

The original poster thought the official controller’s white handle didn’t look good enough and switched it with a transparent blue-green hue similar to what seems to be the color theme of the game. The redesign was met with mostly positive remarks. But while most liked the transparent design, a few didn’t think it was appropriate.

Image via /u/m4tches

A handful of fans pointed out that there should be gold highlights around the transparent handles to represent Link’s arms. Other fans also pointed out the asymmetrical build of the original controller with a white right handle and a black left handle and that maybe the redesign should’ve considered that too.

With how positively received this redesigned pro controller is it looks like Nintendo might need to look at its fans for inspiration in the future.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to release on May 12.