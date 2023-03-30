‘This is sh*t’: xQc breaks down everything wrong with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

March 27 brought the first proper look at The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as the producer Eiji Aonuma played through the game and showcased new zones and abilities. Although the overall reception was on the positive side as fans are already making plans for what they will fuse first, popular streamer xQc dismantled everything wrong with the game.

In a video called “First Look At The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” from March 28, the streamer xQc dove deep into the new world of Zelda for the first time. As he watched the video, the streamer broke down everything that bothered him during the first look at the game.

The biggest takeaway from xQc’s rant about TotK is that the Switch is an “ancestral console” and Nintendo is way behind with modern technology.

“It’s just dishonoring to see how ancestral this console is and how far back Nintendo is. Knowing that if they had this creative direction with hardware a little bit better, what they could achieve is insane. This just lost talent. This is just a lost lifetime… This is just shit,” xQc said.

xQc continued by saying cell phone games visually look better and commented on the overall visual appearance of the game, saying you can’t even see the character’s face. And the final problem the big-time streamer had with TotK is that it seems streamlined and it doesn’t urge you to problem solve.

“I can’t help but think that the bosses are going to be like: this boss needs to be frozen. So, at the end of the arena, there are eight things on the ground that all give you ice… I like a bit more finesse sometimes, but that’s just how video games go these days,” he said.

On the flip side, xQc is happy with how the overall game mechanics look and had nothing bad to say about the mechanics. He only hopes this preview is showing not a fully-fledged and finished game, and that game will be improved visually until when it releases on May 12, 2023.