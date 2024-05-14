Huge Legend of Zelda LEGO set gets new details—but it’s missing something

New details have been leaked regarding the huge Legend of Zelda LEGO set due to release later this year, though models of the build show some big absences.

First revealed in January, the Legend of Zelda set is expected to be a two-in-one offering with separate builds for the Great Deku Tree from The Ocarina of Time, with green leaves, and The Breath of the Wild, with pink leaves—but it’s there where the set falls short.

It’s coming. Screengrab by Dot Esports

Early production images that have done the rounds show both versions of the tree to be particularly bare of leaves, leaving the Great Deku Tree looking more like a Great Deku stump.

It’s possible that the build may have changed during development to provide a more evergreen look, and we certainly hope so, especially as the 2,500-piece set will reportedly be priced around the $300 mark.

As reported by VGC, the LEGO set will include four minifigures for Classic Link, Young Link, Breath of the Wild Link, and Breath of the Wild Zelda, alongside pieces for the Hylian Shield and the Ocarina.

Fans don’t have to wait too much longer for the rumored LEGO Legend of Zelda set, which is expected to be released in September 2024 and continues Nintendo’s ever-growing partnership with the company.

We’ve already seen a bunch of LEGO Super Mario sets, with Animal Crossing then getting the brick treatment—the first batch of which arrived in October 2023, with two new sets then announced for release in August.

Given Nintendo and LEGO’s track record, it seems unlikely that the Great Deku Tree would be the only Legend of Zelda set released, so the door is open for more crossover sets—and there’s always the potential for new franchises to join the fun.

I’m still holding out hope for Pokémon to get the LEGO treatment, though the long-standing partnership with Mega Bloks makes this unlikely anytime soon.

