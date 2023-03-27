The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to get first gameplay showcase tomorrow

There isn’t much time left before fans will be able to explore Hyrule once more in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. And with a new upcoming video presentation, we’ll finally get a much better look at what to expect.

Nintendo has announced that a 10-minute gameplay showcase for Tears of the Kingdom will take place tomorrow at 9am CT on the company’s official YouTube channel by series producer, Eiji Aonuma. This will be the first live gameplay shown of the upcoming title, set to release on the Nintendo Switch on May 12, outside of brief teasers for the game.

Join The Legend of #Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma, for roughly 10 minutes of gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom on 3/28 at 7:00 a.m. PT on our YouTube channel.



▶️ https://t.co/uMUCfVjFQL pic.twitter.com/y49N4jRUTz — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 27, 2023

While it is unclear what exactly will be featured in this presentation, it’s expected that no significant story details will be shown. The gameplay will likely consist of an early area of the game intended to show exactly how much Hyrule has changed following the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and, possibly, give players a small look at what exists in the lands above Hyrule.

The various trailers for Tears of the Kingdom released since its announcement have shown a much darker Hyrule than players left in Breath of the Wild, where an evil force has reawakened and submerged the entirety of Hyrule Castle into the ground. Link appears to work much closer with Zelda in this title, with himself having gained new weaponry and vehicles at his disposal—all while the Master Sword seems to have been corrupted.

The player’s journey will also bring them into the lands that float above Hyrule, a place unexplored since The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, which adds more depth to the game’s gliding mechanic. But it is not clear how these strange lands will influence Link’s latest journey and attempt to save Hyrule.

Players can look forward to the first gameplay showcase of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom tomorrow, with its full release imminent on May 12.