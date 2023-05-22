Finding ingredients to cook with is one of the most important parts of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, with Mighty Thistle being a difficult ingredient to find and farm.

Similar to Breath of the Wild, players in Tears of the Kingdom will have to search high and low for the ingredient Mighty Thistle. The ingredient can raise attack power temporarily, which comes in handy when dealing with bosses.

Players can also choose to sell the fruit for a total of five Rupees, but I prefer to cook with them instead and farm Rupees through other methods.

Finding Mighty Thistle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

I was able to find three spots in Tears of the Kingdom where the medicinal plant grows by looking for its thorns protruding from the fruit, but only one location had an abundance of the power-increasing fruit.

Mighty Thistle on Piper Ridge

Getting to Piper Ridge is a little off the beaten path but well worth it. The Mighty Thistle fruit is located just south of Nero Hill, where I found a total of 10 in one go. Farming the fruit proved difficult, though, as it appeared the respawn times were random. The map coordinates for the Mighty Thistle location are -357, 0739, and 0186.

MIghty Thistle outside Koto Pond

Venturing to Koto Pond, which is between the Meda mountains and Mount Taran, is beneficial when looking to farm some Hylian Rice in addition to Mighty Thistle. Just southeast of the pond along the road and a group of trees is a batch of Mighty Thistle. The coordinates of the location are -2583, 2458, and 0164.

Mighty Thistle near Lakeside Stable

I found myself stopping often at the Lakeside Stable, which led to a Mighty Thistle find alongside the Fioria River. You can head over to the river bed just north of the road as the river begins to narrow. The coordinates of the Mighty Thistle on the edge of the Fioria River are -3363, 1271, and 0048.

