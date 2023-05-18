Where to find Jiahto at Toto Lake in Tears of the Kingdom

If you’re looking for Sidon in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, look no further. The area he’s residing in is on the smaller side, so just trekking up and down the various hills of Hyrule might eventually get you there—but it will take ages.

Hopefully, by this point, you’ve started Tears of the Kingdom’s main Sidon of the Zora story quest. Otherwise, you’ll find him for no reason. I spotted him staring majestically off into the distance in Toto Lake. Even attempting to find him on the map is somewhat of a chore. Fortunately, you’ll have this guide.

There are multiple lakes in the Lanarya Great Spring Region, and this one is one of the smallest. Before you do this quest, please have the paraglider. It will make things considerably easier.

Otherwise, you’ll be walking everywhere. Very slow choice.

Where are Sidon and Toto Lake in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Of course, you’ll start your endeavor heading east. Almost to the coast, just a little further in. The easiest way of making your way there is by reaching the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower. Once this is unlocked, you can coast your way down to the lake by paraglider.

The Tower’s coordinates are 2858, 0582, 0379. Once you’re floating in the clouds, you’ll have to plummet toward Sidon sitting next to the lake. I highly recommend unlocking this tower as you’ll also open up the region, allowing you to see almost everything on the map–and a fast travel location to match.

These coordinates are 3461, 0872, 0399. Heading here will plant you directly in the middle of the lake. You’ll have to look south to see Sidon standing there doing absolutely nothing.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s as simple as that. Now all you have to do is talk to Sidon and continue the quest. Also through this quest line, you’ll be able to acquire the Zora Armor. This will allow you to swim up currents, making traveling to certain sky regions a piece of cake.

About the author