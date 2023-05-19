What is the Granny in Gerudo quiz answer in Tears of the Kingdom?

Mattison’s Independence is a questline in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom where you aid President Hudson’s daughter, Mattison, to gain her independence. Early on in this questline, you meet Mattison quizzing two elderly townsfolk about the word ‘Granny’ in the Gerudo language. This is not only your first encounter with Mattison, but a chance to impress character.

Though Tears of the Kingdom takes place in the very same Hyrule you may have ventured through in Breath of the Wild, much has changed. The town you initially helped establish, Tarrey Town has grown immensely.

A new rite that all members of Tarrey Town participate in now is a venture between Tarrey Town and Gerudo Town. Though parents Hudson and Rhondson are unsure of their child’s capability, it is up to Link to help Mattison declare her independence. Though first, you have to get this quiz answer correct.

Mattison’s independence quiz answer guide

To begin this questline, you will need to enter Tarrey Town and speak with Hudson. Given the time in-between games, Hudson has plenty to catch you up on.

After some dialog between Hudson and Rhondson, wherein Hudson expresses concern for his daughter, you are sent to go find Mattison. The Gerudo child will not be too far away as you first spot Mattison in her room upstairs, studying for her trip to Gerudo Town.

Once you speak to Mattison, she will leave on a mission to teach everyone in Tarrey Town the Gerudo language. You can follow her to Granny Monari, where she quizzes the elderly woman on the Gerudo language.

Whenever she asks what the word ‘Granny’ in Gerudo is, Link is then prompted to answer. Personally, I have not studied up on my Gerudo, much like Mattison, and had to get this answer incorrect and restart to finally get the real answer.

The correct answer is ‘Vaba!’, for me, this was the third answer down, though the position may change for you on your playthrough. Either way, once you say this answer, Mattison will be impressed and you can continue on with this quest chain.

