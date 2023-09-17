In a game as expansive as Tears of the Kingdom, you’re going to want a horse to help you get around. But TotK has many more horses than most players ever expected from a Zelda game. With so many options to choose from, how do you know which one is best?

This article will walk you through the best horses in TotK.

The best TotK horses

5. Wild Horses

There are lots of rare, hard-to-find horses in TotK. Wild horses are not among them. They’re all over the map and are a solid option for getting around early in a playthrough.

So why are they on this list of the best horses?

Every wild horse is different, and every once in a while, you’ll find one with fantastic stats. If you need a certain amount of stamina or speed at any point in the game, you can find a wild horse that suits your needs.

Remember that horses with solid-colored coats are the strongest, so they’ll always be your best bet.

4. Giant Horse (Ganon’s Horse)

The Giant Horse, as the name implies, is massive. Many players have noted its similarity to Ganon’s horse in Ocarina of Time, giving this mount its unofficial title, “Ganon’s Horse”. The Giant Horse is a little tricky to find, but once you get it, it has fantastic stats. Its strength stat is five, the maximum.

When this horse hits its maximum speed, it can just keep on running. That said, it has a few downsides: It only has a speed of two, it can’t sprint, and it has fewer customization options than other horses—you can’t even equip it with a harness to tow your wagon full of items.

3. Giant White Stallion

The Giant Horse isn’t the only… well… giant horse in the game. The Giant White Stallion is just as big, and in our opinion, it’s a better option as a mount. This horse also has a strength of five and a speed of two, no stamina, it can’t sprint, and it can’t pull wagons. We ranked it slightly higher than the Giant Horse because it’s a bit easier to find.

2. Epona

Epona is a step above the giant horses due to its consistency. It has stat scores of four across the board in stamina, speed, and strength, so even though it’s not as strong as the giant steeds, it’s faster and can actually sprint. However, like the giant horses, it can’t pull wagons, limiting its utility.

1. Zelda’s Golden Horse

Zelda’s Golden Horse is, for our money, the best horse in the game. It takes a small step down in strength, with a four instead of a five, and it has a solid speed of three with the option to sprint. If speed means anything to you, this horse should be a serious consideration. Though it doesn’t have unlimited stamina like the giant horses, it has an excellent stamina rating of five. It also has a pull of three and can be fitted with a harness, making it useful in more circumstances.

Finding this horse is a little bit tricky, but ultimately worthwhile.

Horses are a fun part of the new Zelda game and a great way to travel. Now you know which horses to look out for during your playthrough.

