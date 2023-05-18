Tears of the Kingdom diamond location and how to farm them

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has plenty of resources in the wild that you can use to sell, craft with, or trade to get weapons from the various factions across Hyrule. Diamonds are a rare mineral that you will occasionally find in Shrine areas, though this material is extremely difficult to find.

There are three major ways to get diamond in Tears of the Kingdom. The first is to purchase diamond from sellers, though the number of merchants who reliably sell diamond are very limited. Next, you can find diamond out in the world, but you will only infrequently find the resource. Finally, you can get diamond from chests. Chest rewards are completely random, though some chests are more inclined to provide players with diamond.

If you are trying to find diamonds in Tears of the Kingdom, this is everything that you need to know.

Where and how to farm diamond in Tears of the Kingdom

Diamond is an extremely rare resource in Tears of the Kingdom. The best way I have found to acquire diamonds is to go to the South Lanayru Sky Archipelago. In order to get up to this zone, you will need to use the nearby Skyview Tower located at the following coordinates, (3844, -1305, 0539).

Once in the air, you will spot a circular sky island, called Victor Island. This island is one of three-part quests that help you gain the Glide armor set but also contains a chest that can provide players with diamonds. Go to the Construct Steward on the island and start the timed dive challenge.

After completing the challenge and diving through all the rings, you will get access to the chest. Given that chests are randomized, simply restart from your previous save and complete the challenge again until you get your desired reward.

Aside from earning your diamonds via the diving challenge, you can also purchase the material from a specific vendor. The Goron Shop in Goron City is the only merchant who reliably sells diamonds. I will warn you, however, that diamonds will cost you 1,000 rupees, so make sure to farm plenty of rupees before making this costly decision.

