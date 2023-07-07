Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom brings back the controversial durability mechanic from Breath of the Wild. The Hylian Shield is among the best shields in Tears of the Kingdom, though it is also subject to break after extended use, similar to all other weapons and shields.

The Hylian Shield provides the best defense in all of Tears of the Kingdom with a massive 90 defense increase. This incredible defensive tool lasts much longer than your average wooden shield, but it can still break after taking significant damage.

Although it can break, do not panic if this item suddenly disappears from your inventory as there is a way to recover it. If you are trying to recover the Hylian Shield in Tears of the Kingdom, this is what you will need to do.

How to recover the Hylian Shield in Tears of the Kingdom

After your Hylian Shield breaks, the only way to get it back will be to purchase a replacement. In order to get a Hylian Shield replacement, you will first need to complete the mayoral election questline in Hateno Village. After doing this, Cece will take up residence in her home permanently and sell special wares.

The Hylian Shield can be repurchased at Cece’s in Hateno Village | Screenshot via Dot Esports

In Cece’s shop, you can find the Hylian Shield for 3,000 rupees. Though this is a pretty steep price, it is a steal for the best shield in Tears of the Kingdom. After you purchase the replacement shield, it will mark the item as sold out, though it will come back in stock if you break it again. Likely, this is to prevent you from stockpiling on Hylian Shields and breezing through the game untouched.

Related: How to shield surf in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Though Cece sells various other unique gear and clothing, I definitely think that the Hylian Shield is the best item she offers. I recommend stopping by Cece’s house in Hateno Village after every time your shield breaks to make sure you stock up on this powerful shield.

About the author