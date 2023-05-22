Modder gets Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom running through Nintendo 64—sort of

As expected, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been a monumental launch for Nintendo and some players are already seeing how far they can push the game. One of the more unconventional efforts is getting the game to run on—or through—one of the developer’s oldest consoles, the Nintendo 64.

A user on Twitter who goes by Konrad Beckmann has a proven history of being able to get games like this to run on the Nintendo 64. Of course, the N64 isn’t able to run Zelda: TOTK natively, but it seems like Beckmann has run the game’s video through the console. This gives it strange coloring and sees it take up a fraction of the monitor below.

Zelda: TOTK looks decent on the N64! pic.twitter.com/08uzQnIUik — Konrad Beckmann (@kbeckmann) May 17, 2023

Related: How to get an unbreakable Master Sword early (and anytime) in Tears of the Kingdom

This isn’t the first newer game Beckmann has been able to run on the N64. They replied to someone asking to see it running with a video of them playing Bloodborne on the system. Just like with Nintendo, it’s not running on the system, but the video is running through the actual console. Either way, it’s an impressive feat that no one at Nintendo likely expected.

Related: Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough, guides, and tips

With the Zelda: TOTK references to the series’ past games being never-ending, it seems almost fitting that someone would get the title to run on one of Nintendo’s older consoles. Players have been fans of backward ports for some time, with one of the trends from the last couple of decades being players trying to get DOOM to run on the most limited devices possible. Perhaps Zelda: TOTK is next, though it would likely be a short list.

About the author