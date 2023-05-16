Minecraft trick allows Tears of the Kingdom players to survive huge falls without paraglider

Traversal and exploration are arguably the biggest appeal of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Scratch that, it’s not arguable. There’s a huge chunk of players who haven’t touched the main quest of Tears of the Kingdom because there’s so much to explore and so much to do on the side.

If you haven’t progressed the main story at all, you will miss out on the paraglider, which is not only a fan-favorite item from Breath of the Wild but also essential to getting from point A to point B in a quick manner. Without it, you’d have to get really creative to move fast around Hyrule. It’s a good thing then that one such creative player has unveiled a cool Minecraft trick to negate fall damage and enhance Tears of the Kingdom exploration without the need for the paraglider.

If you’re among the legion of Zelda players who haven’t touched the story and don’t have the paraglider at your disposal, your next best bet is to ride around using a horse. That’s easy enough on level surfaces but gets exceedingly trickier the higher you go. A clever trick inspired by Minecraft physics bypasses the limitations of horseback traversal. It is also incredibly satisfying to pull off.

On May 15, a Reddit user called Baby-Worm, who is yet to acquire the paraglider, showed how to break the laws of gravity by nailing a pitch-perfect high jump from a cliff onto the back of their horse. It’s the definition of when life gives you lemons, make lemonade, and we absolutely love it.

This clever way of circumventing the absence of modern Zelda’s most popular item is incredible in itself but is doubly incredible for the lengths to which Tears of the Kingdom players will go just to ignore the main story and run around exploring Hyrule. It’s not even because the story is bad, exploring is simply too good of an option to turn down. Thanks to some inspiration from Minecraft, exploration just became even more satisfying.

In case this horse trick isn’t as appealing to you, or you’re afraid you won’t be able to pull it off, you can go the easier route and get the paraglider from Purah. It’s the reward for completing a short early-game quest, so if you really want it, you shouldn’t have too much trouble getting it.

