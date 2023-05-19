‘I know that [Link and Zelda] are in a relationship’ in Tears of the Kingdom confirms voice actor

Fans of The Legend of Zelda have long theorized that the Princess of Hyrule and her long-time protector, Link, were more than just royal and bodyguard. We now have it straight from the horse’s mouth that the pair are in a relationship.

Well, not a horse, but Zelda’s voice actress in Breath of the Wild, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, and Tears of the Kingdom, Patricia Summersett, confirmed to TheGamer on May 18 that she knows “[Link and Zelda are in a relationship with each other.”

Unfortunately, this may not be the official canon going forward, or even now. There are who knows how many Zelda timelines (seriously, can any of you tell me?), and Summersett herself also said, “I personally love the ambiguity and that if there is something there it’s left to us.”

Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is evidence in Tears of the Kingdom that suggests Link and Zelda are together, however. In our silent hero’s house in Hateno village, Zelda’s left some of her belongings there, such as her journal and a picture of her golden horse—not the kind of things you leave lying about. There’s also only one bed, how scandalous.

Summersett explained, “I can respect and celebrate relationships that aren’t conventional,” and said she loves the tension and defiance in the lack of definition in Link and Zelda’s.

So there you have it. Link and Zelda are in a relationship. But it may not be a traditional one and it defies definition, so feel free to keep letting your headcanons run wild.

