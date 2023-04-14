Leaked Zelda TOTK footage could ease fans’ concerns about the game rehashing old BOTW map

After the immense impact The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild had on the gaming community, the bars for its upcoming sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, couldn’t be higher. There are a few concerns ahead of its release, but some of them might be put to bed with the latest leaked footage.

Leaked commercial footage of TOTK, posted on Reddit on April 13, shows exactly how big and versatile the map is. Despite the footage only being 12 seconds long, fans were quick to point out the vertical coordinates in the last shot—-0479. If you compare this to sky island from the gameplay trailer, which had vertical coordinates around +0550, it shows there will be lots to explore in TOTK.

Some fans of the series may find peace in the footage after they complained TOTK will use the same map that was used in BOTW. Although other players pointed out that TOTK will likely have tons of changes.

Fans on Reddit are mostly excited about the map. The verticality from the trailers hints the game will have enormous caves and sky islands based on the coordinates. This could further ease players’ concerns about the TOTK map being similar to BOTW.

On top of that, the official pre-order page reveals TOTK will be 38 percent bigger than BOTW, which is another hint towards the world containing more for players than they had previously anticipated.

Luckily, we will all be able to see what the map looks like ourselves when TOTK releases on May 12.