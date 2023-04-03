Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay sparks reused map worries

It’s been over six years since the release of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with the game cementing itself as one of the most influential titles of this generation, if not all time, in that time. Now, it seems the sequel, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, is looking to one-up the original in many ways.

One way its not, however, is the map—according to early details, it looks like Tears of the Kingdom’s story will play out on the BOTW map.

Fans are already peeved that the BOTW map is returning in TOTK, but others aren’t having it. In particular, gamer Xelacon seemed to reach their boiling point; in a recent post on Reddit, the disgruntled user pointed out people should stop complaining because it makes sense to be set in the same place, and likely will still have loads of changes.

Many in the top comments were quick to agree, with some stating they’re pretty sure it won’t be the same version of Hyrule as some seem to be complaining about.

All signs point to the same too: With new abilities, sky islands, and the vertical movement shown in the most recent TOTK gameplay trailer, there’s likely a whole range of changes meant to make the best out of these new tools.

As others point out in the comments, a partially returning map could also provide its own unique fun to returning players. Fans may see some structures or settlements in the process of rebuilding, depending on how long TOTK takes place after the first game.

However, this would likely be interrupted by the cataclysmic events that cause the sky islands to form in the first look trailer.