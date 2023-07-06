If you’re looking to squeeze every last drop of adventure and content out of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there’s a secret ending you can unlock. It’s the same as the normal one but has an extra six-minute cutscene after the credits, which provides more context on what lies ahead for the kingdom.

Personally, I loved it, and I think it’s absolutely worth unlocking, but there is a catch—it takes a lot of time and effort to do. You’ll need to tick off a lot of boxes in your playthrough. But don’t worry, I’m here to help.

Unlocking the Secret Ending in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, explained

1) Complete all main quests

First things first, you’ll need to complete all the main quests in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. That’s right, every single one of them. This means you’ll need to finish all the dungeons, solve all the puzzles, and defeat all the bosses. It’s a tall order, but if you’re a completionist like me, it shouldn’t be too much of a hassle.

2) Find the Master Sword

Next up, you’ll need to find the Master Sword. This legendary and highly durable weapon is a key part of the Zelda series, and it makes an appearance in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, too. You’ll need to retrieve it if you want to see the secret ending, which isn’t hard but does involve overcoming some obstacles.

The Master Sword is an iconic part of the series. Screenshot by Dot Esports

3) Discover all Geoglyphs

Once you’ve got the Master Sword, it’s time to start hunting for Geoglyphs. These ancient symbols are scattered throughout the kingdom, and you’ll need to find all of them to unlock the secret ending. So keep your eyes peeled and your map handy.

4) Finish the game

After you’ve completed all the main quests, found the Master Sword, and discovered all the Geoglyphs, all that’s left is to finish the game. Once you’ve done that, you’ll be treated to the secret ending after the credits. I won’t spoil it for you, but trust me, it’s an absolute treat.

About the author