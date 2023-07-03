Upgrading horses in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a great way to get the best horses possible in Hyrule. But before you can do so, you’ll need to bring the hungry, hungry Horse God a few homemade meals. One of the meals that will allow you to upgrade a horse’s Pull stat is Veggie Cream Soup.

Once you’ve learned a recipe in TOTK, you’ll be able to view it and automatically select all of the ingredients at once, if you have enough of them in your inventory. But if you haven’t yet made a recipe, you’ll need to use trial and error to discover it. Without knowing the recipe, it can be tough to get the meal and the effects you need without wasting resources.

The Horse God will level up your horse’s stats in exchange for food. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Luckily for Zelda fans, we’ve got all the info you need to know about Veggie Cream Soup in TOTK, including its recipe and where you can find its ingredients.

Veggie Cream Soup recipe in TOTK

Veggie Cream Soup is a rather simple recipe to make. You only need three main ingredients:

A pumpkin or carrot of any kind

Rock Salt

Fresh Milk

Once you have all the ingredients, head on over to a cooking pot at any stable and toss those items in. If you don’t have these items, though, you’ll need to first find them or purchase them from a vendor.

Video by Dot Esports

Where to get Fresh Milk in TOTK

Fresh Milk can be purchased from the general store in Hateno Village at coordinates 3359, -2171, 0120 for 12 Rupees a bottle. If you’re looking to save your hard-earned cash, though, you can get free bottles of Fresh Milk from the Hateno Pasture farmer at coordinates

Head east to hunt some squirrles. Screenshot by Dot Esports Dantz can be found near the pasture’s entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you approach the farm, you’ll see an NPC named Dantz near the gate. If it’s your first time speaking to him, he’ll mention how he’s struggled to get his cows to produce milk and ask for three acorns in exchange. This will automatically start the side quest Dantz’s Prize Cows. If you don’t already have acorns, you can find them by killing squirrels in Retsam Forest northeast of the pasture, as shown in the map above.

Once you deliver the three acorns to Dantz, he’ll give you a free bottle of Fresh Milk and will offer you a deal: continue bringing him acorns and you’ll get more free milk.

Complete Dantz’s quest for free milk. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fresh Milk is used for a variety of recipes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Where to get pumpkins and carrots in TOTK

Now that you’ve gotten your milk, you’ll need the star of the show: veggies. For Veggie Cream Soup, you can use either carrots or pumpkins, both of which can be purchased from the Hateno Village general store.

You can find carrots out in the wild, however, like the Endura Carrots that can be found on Satori Mountain at coordinates -2295, -0349, 0348.

Fortified Pumpkins will add a defensive boost to the recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports Swift Carrots are one type of carrot in Hyrule. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Where to find Rock Salt in TOTK

Finally, you’ll need Rock Salt. You’ll likely have some in your inventory already, given that it’s an incredibly abundant resource. If you don’t, though, you’ll need to destroy some rocks. Head over to any nearby cave, fuse together a rock and a weapon, or use Yunobo’s Vow to break destroyable rocks. You may need to break a few rocks before you get some Rock Salt, but once you have this final ingredient, you’ll be able to combine it with the Fresh Milk and veggies to get your soup.

