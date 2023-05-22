Addison is a character in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK) who has a strange obsession with President Hudson signs. That’s why some players call him the “sign guy.”

Different players encounter him in different locations, but the principle is always the same. You need to help him keep his sign upright.

How to solve the Addison sign puzzles in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Dot Esports

OK, so I first met Addison north of Rito Village, near the lodge where Teba tells you to meet Harth during the Tulin of Rito Village main quest. But other players have met him first at different locations. Wherever you meet him, he’ll be close to a Hudson Construction cache. Hudson Construction caches are locations where “Hyrule Restoration Materials” are stored. This basically means they are storage spaces for planks, boards, posts, and wheels that you can use to build things with your Ultrahand. And you’re going to need to build something to help Addison and get his rewards.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your goal is to build something that will stand upright underneath the President Hudson sign so that when Addison lets go, the sign doesn’t fall over. There are many ways to do this, I’m sure, but the way I did it seemed pretty simple and effective.

Related: How to complete A Call from the Depths quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Take one of the smallest boards from the Hudson Construction cache (one of the ones made from four planks) and attach a post lengthways along one of its edges. Now, grab it and turn it over so the attached post is underneath. Grab another post and attach that to the opposite side of the board, along the same edge as the first post. Your board should now stand upright if you place it on the ground with the two posts along the bottom.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

So, grab your board and slide it under the sign at the end where there’s no post holding the sign up. Drop it there and make sure it stays upright. Now, talk to Addison and suggest that he lets go of the sign. He’ll express doubts about this idea, but that’s because he’s too fixated on the sign to have noticed the cunning plan you’ve put into action. When he lets go of the sign, it should stay standing up, and he will then be able to reinforce it himself.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

After rewarding you with various gifts, Addison will run off to find a sign somewhere else. Subsequent sign puzzles will be slightly different. For example, the sign might be taller, so you might have to use a bigger board. But the basic principle remains the same with every sign puzzle: Use the Hudson Construction cache and your Ultrahand to support the sign.

About the author