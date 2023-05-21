How to get planks in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Planks are a very useful resource in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK). They can be used to make bridges, ramps, vehicles, and pretty much anything else you can think of. But they’re not so easy to come by. While other forms of wood can be harvested or crafted quite easily, planks are only found in specific locations.

Where to find planks in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You might find a tree branch or a stick lying on the ground near a tree. And you can spawn more tree branches and logs by chopping down a tree. And if you hit the fallen log a few times, it’ll become wood (in the form of a bundle of sticks). These various forms of wood can be crafted into a wide variety of weapons and tools, but none of them can be used to craft a plank of any size. If you want planks, you will have to find them.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Planks can generally be found in places where you might need them for a specific purpose. For example, there are planks inside many Shrines. But unfortunately, you can’t take the planks out of a Shrine and make something interesting out of them in the outside world.

There are, however, many caches of “Hyrule Restoration Materials” dotted around the map, all left there by the Hudson Construction company. The exact contents of these caches vary but there are usually planks, posts, boards, and wheels to work with. I have only found a couple of Hudson Construction caches so far. One is at the First Gatehouse, and provides materials you can use to get up on the First Gatehouse roof and meet Captain Hoz.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The other Hudson Construction cache I’ve found is at the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower. The tower is on a high, rocky outcrop surrounded by a moat, so you can’t climb it. But on its southwest side, there’s a large Hudson Construction cache with lots of planks, boards, and wheels for you to use. I didn’t need to use all of it to reach the tower. I just attached the four largest boards end to end and used them as a bridge-ramp hybrid.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find planks in many more locations, but if you have some ambitious, plank-heavy construction project in mind, you will have to move batches of planks from location to location somehow. Consider building a cart or attaching them all together and carrying them around using your Ultrahand.

